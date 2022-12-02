This Week at CUA: 11/17-12/1

Image courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Jaci Jedrych and Margaret Adams

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to This Week at CUA, our weekly news brief catching you up on the highlights of the past week at Catholic University.

Catholic hosted Sr. Norma Pimental, one of TIME Magazine‘s “100 Most Influential People of 2020,” for CUA On Tap on Nov. 17. She discussed her work at the US-Mexico border and how to improve the situation in the region.

Hosted by CUA’s chapter of Young America’s Foundation (YAF), former Vice-President Mike Pence visited campus on Nov. 29 to talk about his faith and the influence its had on his career. College Democrats took a trip to Mount Vernon on Nov. 19.

Catholic University has been getting in the holiday spirit: Program Board held Christmas Trivia, CUA Dance Company also hosted Artsfest, featuring cookie decorating and holiday acts, and Italian Club held their Panettone party.

Football lost their game against Bridgewater State in the New England Bowl, but finished their season with a winning record, 6-5. Women’s and Men’s Basketball won their games this weekend.

Temperatures took a dip towards the end of the week.

That’s all for this week.