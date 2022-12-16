Golden Globes Drop 2023 Nominations

Image Courtesy of Variety

By Angela Hickey

Awards season is upon us once again and the world looks forward to the reveal of the best of the best of American and international film and television. Many aren’t shocked with nominations for shows, such as Abbott Elementary or this year’s biggest film hit, Top Gun: Maverick. But, there are many who see this year’s nominations as a tight race, with much speculation as to which will come out on top.

This year’s nominations are led by Martin McDonagh’s drama comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin with eight nominations, including nominations for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. The film is followed only by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s action comedy and potential Oscar contender, Everything Everywhere all at Once, with six nominations, including nominations for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Set to be hosted by stand-up comedian, Jerrod Carmichael, this years’ Globes have spread love to their fair share of potential Oscar noms, including Steven Speilberg’s The Fabelmans and Todd Fields’ Tár, as well as long-awaited blockbuster films like Avatar: The Way of the Water.

There are many first-time nominees this year, such as Jenna Ortega for her performance in Netflix’s latest hit, Wednesday, Zendaya for her role in HBO Max’s Euphoria, and Selena Gomez for her role in Hulu’s Only Murder’s in the Building, who all got their start on the popular Disney Channel. None were surprised to find hits such as HBO Max’s House of the Dragon in this year’s Best Television Series – Drama category.

Of course, award shows are not unfamiliar with their fair share of scandals, but the biggest scandal seen this year was Brendan Fraser’s nomination for Best Actor in a drama. Fraser has previously said he will not attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). And Fraser’s not the only one: many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Even Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

Brendan Fraser has made quite a comeback this year with his role in the Darren Aronofsky film, The Whale, which earned him a 6 minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. But, whether or not this will keep people from watching has yet to be seen.

As many expected, the internet had a few things to say, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement or utter distaste.

“The fact that the golden globes gaslit and essentially mocked brendan fraser for being assaulted by their former president for YEARS, only to turn around and nominate him for an award to get him back into their good graces…what an absolutely spineless and horrid organization,” wrote one Twitter user.

The Golden Globes are set to air on January 10th at 8 pm EST on NBC and Peacock. Check back to see our highlights of the award show.