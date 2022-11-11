This Week at CUA: 11/3-11/10

Image courtesy of Ari Shubert

By Margaret Adams

This Monday, November 7, world-renowned poet Brad Leithauser and CUA professor Ryan Wilson shared their poetry at an event hosted by CUA’s literary magazine, Vermilion. Each read excerpts from their recent writing, published and unpublished, and finished with a Q&A section.

Also on Monday, Take Flight hosted a dinner in Heritage Hall for members and faculty, featuring the Class of ‘20 founder of Take Flight, Alyssa Aguirre. Take Flight has been running for three years and honored multiple members.

On Tuesday, November 8, BSA hosted the Gospel Mass and Soul Food Dinner in the Pryz Great Rooms to celebrate National Black Catholic Month.

On Thursday, November 10, The International Affairs Association hosted a visit to the Embassy of Switzerland to see a presentation on foreign affairs, economics, and the history of the nation.

Seniors also registered for their final semester of courses on Thursdays as well. Some new classes being offered included PSY 443: Social Neuroscience and ANTH 218: Anthropology of the Environment.

On Saturday, November 5, CUA Football won their game against Norwich 31-14.

The highs of this week reached higher temperatures at 81℉ and a low of 45℉.