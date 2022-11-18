This Week at CUA: 11/10-11/17

Image courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Jaci Jedrych

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to This Week at CUA, our weekly news brief catching you up on the highlights of the past week at Catholic University.

Dr. Peter Kilpatrick was installed as the 16th president of Catholic University on Friday, November 11th. The ceremony was held at the Basilica, and was followed by a weekend of celebration including a gala, dance, and day of service.

Running from Friday to Sunday, CenterStage put on their latest show, Puffs. It follows the story of the forgotten house in Harry Potter, the Hufflepuffs. Read more about the show here.

As a part of the Hunger and Homelessness awareness campaign this week, campus organizations collaborated to host a 5k on Sunday.

Thursday brought the premiere of CatholicU’s episode of The College Tour accompanied by a red carpet gala, as well as speaker Brent Bozell giving a speech on his faith.

Football lost their Senior Day game against Springfield on Saturday, but men’s and women’s basketball and men’s soccer all scored wins this weekend.

Temperatures took a turn, dropping below freezing, accompanied by wind and rain.

That’s all for this week, folks!