This Week at CUA: 10/27-11/3

Image Courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Jaci Jedrych

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to The Tower’s weekly news brief, giving you a quick look at the past week at Catholic University.

This Halloweekend was filled with spooky events, from Carrie: The Musical put on by the Rome School, to Halloween on Campus, where children from the Brookland community trick-or-treated with clubs on campus.

Campus was also abuzz with excitement and visitors for the Opus Prize on Thursday. The million dollar award was given to Mack McCarter for Renewing Communities, a faith-based, non-profit that “brings together caring partners to restore the foundation of safe and caring communities.” Hundred-thousand dollar prizes were awarded to Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa and Pastor James Movel Wuye, and Sr. Annie Credidio.

The Student Government Association held their Meet Your SGA Day on November 2, where senators gathered on the Pryz to chat with their constituents.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer both won their games at Elizabethtown this weekend, though were both later defeated at Scranton.

Temperatures fell, but rose back into the 70s on Tuesday.