Taylor Swift Announces “Eras Tour” for Spring 2023

Image Courtesy of Taylor Swift

By Angela Hickey

International musical sensation, Taylor Swift, announced her upcoming tour on Good Morning America this past week. The Eras Tour will be her first tour since the pre-pandemic period and since before the release of her 2019 album, Lover.

The prominent singer-songwriter makes this announcement just a little over a week since the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights (2022) and its subsequent ranking in every spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Swift is the first artist in recorded history to have claimed all Top 10 spots and has surpassed Drake, who had only claimed nine spots back in September of 2021.

This tour announcement also comes following the rumors of the unconfirmed release of her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), following the premiere of her “Bejeweled” music video on October 25th.

Immediately after the premiere was over, fans took to Twitter to analyze the easter eggs Swift had scattered throughout. With Swift herself taking the time to say that there were so many easter eggs in the video that they had to keep a PDF file in order to keep them all straight.

Swift is scheduled to hit 27 U.S. stadiums in 20 cities, with international dates set to be revealed later. Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

In terms of the setlist, many are speculating about which songs will be performed live, with Swift describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” with a graphic showing her look from different phases of her career.

Public pre-sale is set to take place at 10 a.m. local time on November 18th, with pre-sale for Capital One cardholders beginning November 15th at 10 a.m. local time. But, unlike many other current artists, Swift has already announced the cost of her tickets in advance. Running from $49 up to $449, with VIP packages that start at $199 and go up to $899, she can be held in comparison to many other artists, such as Harry Styles, whose tickets are selling for up to $300.

The tour will begin in Arizona in March 2023, playing shows in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and many more, and ending in Los Angeles.