Metro Manners a.k.a “Metretiquette”

Image courtesy of WMATA

By Alaina Smith

As riders return to the metro, some seem to have forgotten the cardinal rules that Washingtonians use. Whether you’re a tourist, resident, or anything in between, there are a few rules of thumb that you should keep in mind:

Ride cheap. With $2 weekend fare, and reduced fares during non-peak hours, it’s a good idea to time your metro rides with low-use and low-fare hours. Hot tip – add your SmarTrip card to your apple wallet. You can still add funds either through the app or by using the kiosks.

Be safe. Don’t screw around near the edge of the platform, it’s not funny. It is anxiety-inducing for everyone on the platform and accidents happen no matter how confident you are.

Be smart. We have all been the one running late and racing towards closing metro doors, but please be smart and don’t try to keep or force train doors open. They can’t be held open like elevator doors, but if you touch or lean against the doors while they are closing it will delay the train and everyone will be annoyed. Or, better yet, your Chinese takeout might get stuck on the other side of the doors and I promise it will not make the journey from Rhode Island Ave to Brookland in one piece.

Be kind. Let passengers get off the train before you board. Seats by the door are reserved for senior citizens and riders with disabilities. If you do not need that seat, give it up if someone boards that needs it more than you do. Traveling 1 or 2 stops? Don’t squeeze through riders to sit down, this just causes unnecessary traffic through the car. However, if you are traveling 3+ stops, please do move to the center of the car and sit down so others can pass.

Hold on. You do not look cool trying to balance, but you do look very stupid when you fall.

Be courteous. Be aware of your surroundings and your fellow passengers as you ride. The metro is not a stage for your performance. Use headphones to listen to music, do not sing, and for the love of all that is good please do not dance on the poles. The metro is also not a picnic spot, wait until you get home to open your wings.

Stand on the right. When riding the escalator, stand on the right or walk on the left. Keep your luggage, coats, bags, etc. on your side of the escalator. If you have large luggage or a stroller you should use the elevator, not the escalator. Hot tip – keep your smartrip card or phone in your right hand – that’s where the scanner will be.