A Summary of the 2022 World Series

By Zachary Lichter

From Friday, October 28 to Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros competed in the 2022 World Series.

The Phillies came into the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Postseason as the sixth seed with expectations of getting eliminated by the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League (NL) Wild Card. However, that all changed when the Phillies rallied in the ninth inning in Game 1 and then beat the Cardinals 2-0 in Game 2. Little did people know that the Phillies would beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series (NLDS) and the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and go to the World Series. Being that the Astros had the best record in the American League (AL), they were able to fulfill people’s expectations by sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series (ALDS) and the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). The Astros were more likely to go to the World Series than the Phillies.

Game 1 of the World Series occurred at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Aaron Nola was on the mound for the Phillies, while Justin Verlander was on the mound for the Astros. The Astros had a 5-0 lead, thanks to two home runs from the Astros’ right fielder, Kyle Tucker. It wasn’t until the top of the fourth inning when the Phillies scored three runs, and then the Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning, tying the game at five runs apiece. Game 1 of the World Series would go into extra innings when Realmuto hit a solo home run giving the Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Astros.

With the Phillies already having a 1-0 lead in the World Series, the Astros knew they had to do everything to stay alive. The Astros began Game 2 by having second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Jeremy Peña, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez all hit doubles in the first inning. This, along with first baseman Yuli Gurriel reaching first base off a throwing error from Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa gave the Astros a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Astros would increase their lead against the Phillies by having third baseman Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, giving the Astros a 5-2 win. The World Series would be tied at one win apiece.

“After Game 1, I was very optimistic about the outcome,” said sophomore accounting major David Fritz III. “The Phillies beating the Astros in Houston while overcoming a 5-0 deficit was a powerful way to send the message that these Phillies truly were ‘the Fightin’s.’ My mindset after Game 2 was being content with taking one in Houston and returning to Philly for ‘Bedlam at the Bank.’ After witnessing the home run derby that was Game 3, I briefly pondered if the Phils could finish it at home.”

Game 3 would take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With both teams tied at one win apiece, they would fight for the lead in Game 3. Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper began the action by hitting a two-run home run to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Phillies expanded their 2-0 lead by having third baseman Alec Bohm, and centerfielder Brandon Marsh hit solo home runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Phillies would then continue their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning by having their left fielder, Kyle Schwarber, and first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit a home run each to give the Phillies a 7-0 win.

The Phillies would lead 2-1 in the World Series, but the Astros still were able to find a way to stay alive. In Game 4, the Astros threw a combined no-hitter with outs recorded by Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly. The Astros would win 5-0, notching the World Series up at two wins a piece. The Astros momentum would continue in Game 5, with pitcher Justin Verlander recording his first-ever World Series win. The Astros would also get some help from Peña hitting a single and a home run and Alvarez reaching first base. The Astros would win 3-2 and would be one win away from winning the World Series.

Game 6 would be back in Houston on Saturday, November 5th. The Phillies were looking to force Game 7 while the Astros were looking to end the night hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. Alvarez gave the Astros a 3-1 lead when he hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Astros would win 4-1 against the Phillies and are now the 2022 World Series Champions. This is their second title in franchise history. Peña would win the Willie Mays Most Valuable Player Award.

“The Astros were dominant for the most part on offense and defense, but I have to give credit to their pitching staff,” Fritz said. “After watching them closely for 6 games, I can now see that they are second to none…even putting together a no-hitter for my Phillies. Props to JV for his first WS win.”