Washington’s New Uniforms Aren’t Enough to Edge Out the Dallas Cowboys

Courtesy of Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

By Luke Weidenkopf

The one word to describe the Washington Commanders’ week four game against the Dallas Cowboys is inconsistent. The defense and offense struggled and were only able to show a glimpse of exceptional play. No one shined in a critical divisional game in which the Commanders fell to the Cowboys 10-25.

The game started out slow and showed that special teams were going to be critical. Both teams punted often, as the first five drives resulted in punts. Dallas’ special teams helped them gain a lead which they did not give up. Brett Maher excelled as the Cowboys’ kicker, scoring 13 points and single-handedly winning the game for Dallas.

The Commanders’ offensive struggles from last week continued into this game. Carson Wentz played his worst game in a Commander’s uniform. He threw for just 170 yards while completing only 25 of his 42 passes, for one touchdown and two interceptions. He was constantly overthrowing receivers and could not find his open man. His receivers also did not help as Washington’s best receiver, Terry McLaurin only had two catches for 15 yards.

Wentz also had two intentional groundings, each caused because he refused to step up into the pocket and trust his linemen. In a postgame press conference, Wentz remarked that “[he’s] got to be better and more consistent.” Another reason for Washington’s failure was their team’s season-high 11 penalties, which stalled offensive drives and enabled the Cowboys to strengthen their lead.

Since Washington could not move through the air, they counted on the run game to pound their way to victory. Antonio Gibson carried the majority of the Commanders running plays with little success. He said after the game “We keep showing pieces here and there, now we just have to put it together.” Their success in the running game was by a committee of backs, as Washington’s two other major running threats, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams, both ran for over 40 yards. In total, Washington had 27 carries for 142 yards.

Dallas, however, was the complete opposite. Their running slowed, only gaining 62 yards, as Washington’s defensive line was able to swallow up any Dallas running back trying to break through. Cooper Rush, the backup quarterback for Dallas who took over injured quarterback Dak Prescott’s job, made franchise history as the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four starts for the team.

Rush completed 15 of his 27 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Through three starts, Rush has developed chemistry with first-string wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, as Lamb had 6 receptions for just under 100 yards and a simple yet majestic touchdown. Dallas has won eight straight against the NFC and is just behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the lead in the division.

As the NFL season reaches its first quarter, Washington’s struggles have become increasingly noticeable. Neither side of the ball can play a full 60 minutes. Wentz is all over the place, either playing horrendously or breaking records. The play calling has been uninspiring and inefficient. Head Coach Ron Rivera has done little to change the team, and many are thinking that if Washington’s season continues as it is, he may find himself on his way out.

Washington has a tough game next week against the Derrick Henry-led Tennessee Titans. This is a must-win game for the Commanders as a loss would put them at 1-4, and essentially, although not mathematically, eliminated from the playoffs.