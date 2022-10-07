This Week at CUA: 9/29-10/6

Image Courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Jaci Jedrych

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to The Tower’s weekly news brief, giving you a quick look at the past week at Catholic University.

The Rome School of Music, Drama, and Art opened it’s first play of the 2022-23 season on September 29, Twelve Angry Jurors. Held in Hartke Theater, the story followed the drama in the jury room for a young man on trial for the murder of his father.

Friday, September 30th, the House organized a Friday Nite Out event to a Nationals baseball game, which was, unfortunately, rained out.

The Student Government Association held it’s first Senate meeting on Monday, October 3, voting on legislation to include attendance and votes in their minutes, extend the mailroom hours, improve the walking paths around campus construction, and advocate for pornography addiction resources on campus. Read the results of the meeting here.

There was no shortage of politics on campus this week– on October 4, College Democrats held their October General Body meeting, and Young Americans for Freedom hosted speaker Matt Walsh. Catholic also hosted a visiting delegation of 40 Korean government officials, scholars, students, and media, led by five South Korean Catholic bishops, starting on October 5, to hold talks about peacebuilding in the Korean peninsula.

Catholic University Football won its game against MIT on Saturday, 23-13. Other highlights include women’s volleyball’s and Field Hockey’s wins over Drew College.

Though the week started out with pleasant weather, students felt the first chill of the season, with the effects of passing hurricane Ian bringing rain and cold with the weekend.

That’s all for this week!