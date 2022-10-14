This Week at CUA: 10/7-10/13

Image Courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Jaci Jedrych

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to The Tower’s weekly news brief, giving you a quick look at the past week at Catholic University.

The Mullen Library archives opened their ‘100 Years of The Tower’ exhibit in the second floor reading room, a collection of memorabilia from the centennial of our existence.

Centerstage Theatre Company put on the first show of its 2022-23 season, ‘Come Together: A Beatles Cabaret’ in the Pryz food court on Friday and Saturday. With free popcorn and classic tunes, the cast put on an amazing production.

On Monday, October 10, Spanish Political Counselor Ricardo Añino gave a political briefing to the International Affairs Association.

Michael Morell came to campus on October 11, for a panel in collaboration with the Catholic University Intelligence Club. Morell served as the President’s Daily Briefer during the September 11, 2001 attacks. He discussed his new book The Great War of Our Time.

On Wednesday, October 12, as part of the Lorton: Paper & Lens exhibition, the Departments of Art and Media and Communications collaborated on a screening of the 2016 film In Lorton’s Darkroom. The screening was followed by a panel with the director Karen Ruckman, editor Emma Pearce, and the artists portrayed during their period of incarceration.

Catholic U Football won its game against WPI on Saturday. Other highlights include Women’s Soccer’s win against Juniata, Field Hockey’s win against Goucher, and Women’s Volleyball’s win against Gallaudet.

That’s all for this week!