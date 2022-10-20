This Week at CUA: 10/13-10/20

Image Courtesy of Ani Shubert

By Jaci Jedrych

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to The Tower’s weekly news brief, giving you a quick look at the past week at Catholic University.

President Kilpatrick was the guest of this month’s CUA on Tap on October 13. Following a free dinner from Campus Ministry, he gave a testimony of faith, explaining why he converted to Catholicism and what it means to him.

The A capella clubs at CUA kicked off the weekend with Spookapella, a Halloween invitational concert featuring clubs from around the city. With costumes ranging from zombies to cowboys to the cast of Phineas and Ferb, the event was full of laughter and music.

Ward Recital Hall also saw some musical action this weekend, performed by the winning artists of the 1st Carlos Guastavino Composition Competition, inspired by Guastavino’s folk music tradition.

On Tuesday, October 18, a historic Irish chalice came to CUA, along with speakers and a mass.

The Student Government Association held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, October 17, where they discussed distribution of cooking equipment to dorms, campus shuttle hours, on-campus housing cleanliness, and excused absences for retreats. Read more about the meeting here.

CUA football won its game against Coast Guard on Saturday ahead of the Homecoming game this weekend. Other highlights include the women’s swimming team’s win against Drew College and the women’s volleyball team’s win at Dickinson.

Temperatures dropped severely this week as the campus saw its first frost warning of the season.

That’s all for this week!