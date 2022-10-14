Calling All Fans of “The Office,” Beloved Show Is In D.C.

Courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

By John Maggio

A new interactive experience has come to D.C. for fans of the show The Office. This two-storied fan experience is filled with set recreations, props, costumes, and more from the beloved sitcom. Opened on July 28th, The Office Experience provides something for anyone interested in this Golden Globe Award winning show.

Beginning with an introductory video about the event voiced by Rainn Wilson, who played the character Dwight Schrute, groups of about 20 people are then led into the experience. At the beginning of the exhibition, there are many photographs and facts displayed on the walls about the main characters of the show. There is a great amount of memorabilia, props, and items including, but not limited to: the CPR mask Dwight wore, Jim’s audio recording wooden mallard, Michael’s prison bandana, and the awards on the show known as “Dundies”. There are costumes for the characters of Dwight, Michael, Jim, and Pam. Certainly the biggest prop is the very first thing one sees when they enter the experience. Sat at the beginning of the tour is a red car, a 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, the car driven by Dwight for all nine seasons.

The layout of the main area is designed after the set of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, where most of the major events of the show take place. The desks are personalized just as they are on the show, with items unique to each of the characters ,like Michael Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug and Kevin Malone’s M&M jar. There are hidden easter eggs throughout the complex for fans of the show to find in the desks, kitchen cabinets, filing cabinets, and more.

The many eager fans of the show formed lines to sit at Pam’s reception desk and Michael’s desk in the manager’s office. Two guests there, Caroline and Josh S., both saw the desks as their favorite part of this experience. Caroline liked that the desks “were like the ones on the show”, with Josh adding that “being in Michael’s desk” was what he liked the most.

Near the end of the self-guided tour were scenes from fan favorite episodes that fans are able to relive for themselves. Included in this was the pot of chill that Kevin spilled, Niagara Falls, and sumo suits. The entire experience is filled with stunning photo opportunities for fans of the show to recreate their favorite scenes with their friends and family.

There is an exclusive retail shop at the end of the experience. With The Office stylized products like clothing, pins, keychains, D&D collection, and more, this is the perfect place for anyone looking for an item for themselves or a gift for that one The Office superfan in their life. The gift shop is designed to look like the warehouse from the show.

The Office Experience is made possible by Superfly X, Universal Live Entertainment, and Peacock.

The Office Experience is open through January 16th, 2023. It is located at 1020 G Street NW, Washington D.C. 20001, near Ford’s Theater. Tickets range in prices and offers, including a badge personalized with a photo to match the ID cards of the characters on the show. More information about The Office Experience and ticket purchasing here.