Beyoncé Revels in Dance-Beat Bliss on “RENAISSANCE”

Image Courtesy of Genius.

By Joey Brasco

This article is the third and final installment of a series documenting great albums released this past summer. Read the previous installments covering Kendrick Lamar and JID.

In the liner notes to her latest album, RENAISSANCE, Beyoncè delivered fans this message.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

In the same message, she revealed that RENAISSANCE is act one of a trilogy that was recorded during the pandemic, and stemmed from a desire felt by many during those times: to need to break out and feel free. Act one, released this past July, delivers on these escapist promises by giving listeners over an hour of futuristic dance-beats and supremely confident lyrical content.

Released in June as a single to promote the new record, “BREAK MY SOUL,” perfectly encapsulates what this album is all about. On this song, Beyoncé delivers a pop-smash for the ages. Set over an unabashed club-beat, studded with retro keys and chopped vocal samples, the song serves as motivational fuel helping listeners persist through tough times. On the first verse, Beyoncé sings from the point of view of a down on her luck lady working a nine-to-five. The tale of wanting something better from life transitioning, boosted by the anthemic “You won’t break my soul,”chorus is an inspired call to keep going, even when life is tough.

Beyoncé would also seem satisfied with inspiring her listeners to go out and hit the club. “CUFF IT,” features a bassline that will transport you back to a disco-ball adorned dancefloor as Beyoncé paints a picture lighting up the night.

She describes the kind of night out she craves by promising “Bet you you’ll see stars / Bet you you’ll elevate / Bet you you’ll meet God.”

The otherworldly vibe continues on the aptly named “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” which joins the confusing pantheon of recent pop songs interpolating Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” Fortunately, Beyoncé pays homage to the track with more finesse than her peers Taylor Swift and Drake. Against all the odds, referencing such a goofy song does not disrupt the elegant, transcendental pop-presentation of this track. On the song, Beyoncé explains that with regards to her looks and musical prowess, she’s on another level.

“Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me / no one else in this world can think like me.”

Speaking of looks, Beyoncé flaunts her appearance most explicitly on “THIQUE.” The lyrics are exactly what you think they are about. What is truly tantalizing here is the irresistible bassline permeating the song. This instrumental is one of the finest examples of the visceral energy this album has the power to evoke. Instrumentals like these almost force the listener to get up and move.

Beyoncé is not just here to make you dance though, some of the album’s finest songs are the quieter, more introspective palate cleansers sprinkled in the tracklist. The album starts off with a nonstop marathon of bangers before the much needed cool-down of “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA.” Groovy bass and snappy percussion are still present, but these elements are executed in a slower tempo, giving the lyrics and melodies room to breathe. The song is a tender ode to the little things that make a relationship special.

Highlight lyrics include, “It’s the way you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves / to the face you make when I tell you that I have to leave.”

These lyrics are sure to make hubby Jay-Z blush, that is unless he accidentally turns on “CHURCH GIRL,” where Beyoncé’s lyrics are slightly less flattering.

“It must be the cash / ‘Cause it ain’t your face.”



Awkward.

Jay seemingly has some tight competition with earning his lady’s affection due to how in-love with herself Beyoncé is on this album.

On “PURE/HONEY,” she declares, “It should cost a billion to look this good.”

That line may appear to be lacking in humility on the surface, but renting a translucent horse for an album cover is probably not cheap. Good thing Jay-Z has got the bill.

Fans clearly love Beyoncé too, as RENAISSANCE debuted at number one in tandem with “BREAK MY SOUL,” becoming a number one single.

Success is nothing new for Beyoncé, but finding inspiration from the club-centric production aesthetic of the past has resulted in a fun and fresh sound. The dance-pop style serves as the perfect soundtrack for the celebratory proclamations of self-love and confidence that permeate the album. As Beyoncé revealed, the three act trilogy was recorded during the same time period, so it remains to be seen if the subsequent projects will reflect a similar style or be another creative shift. As of now, the release dates for the subsequent acts remains a mystery, however, if RENAISSANCE is any indicator, whatever she does next will be done boldly.