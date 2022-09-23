Washington Commanders Fall to the Detroit Lions Despite a Strong Second Half Push

Courtesy of the Washington Commanders

By Luke Weidenkopf

The Washington Commanders fell to the Detroit Lions 27-36 despite a strong second half push. Multiple offensive stars shined, but it was not enough to overcome the tough Detroit Lions.

The Commanders’ troubles started in the first half. Their offense was getting demolished by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the rest of Detroit’s defensive line. Hutchinson, a 2022 second overall pick, had three sacks in the first half, breaking a Lions rookie record. Washington could not even manage to get a first down until late in the second quarter. They had four straight three and outs. Then, on their fifth drive, quarterback Carson Wentz, fumbled the ball out of the endzone, resulting in a safety.

Starting running back Antonio Gibson said in a postgame interview, “We can’t start off like that and expect to win at the end.”

The defense was an even bigger problem for the Commanders, as Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown torched his opposition, totaling 116 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also had two excellent runs resulting in 68 yards gained. Jared Goff, the Lions quarterback, also played well, throwing four touchdowns for 256 yards. It seemed like Washington had no answer for the Lions offense in the first half.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that his team, “gave up too many opportunities [and] too many explosive plays.”

Washington’s offensive troubles seemed to disappear in the second half as Wentz went 30/46 for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is the first player since the stat began being tracked in 1950, to record at least 300 yards and 3 or more touchdowns in his first two starts with a new team.

A trio of receivers helped Wentz acquire such record breaking stats. Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, and Jahan Dotson combined for 15 catches and 212 yards, with both Samuel and Dotson scoring a touchdown. Dotson also caught a two-point conversion late in the game.

Detroit, however, would not go away, answering every Washington score with one of their own. Washington kicker Joe Slye missed a key extra point late in the fourth quarter, which would have pulled the Commanders within one score of tying the game.

In the end, the Washington Commanders came out flat and the clock ran out before they could complete their comeback. Carson Wentz remained hopeful, saying, “We know what we’re capable of, we just got to be consistent.”

Wentz is right. He has put up two of the best quarterback showings in years for Washington. The offense, although not consistent, has shown up when it needed to, and players have been there to make the big plays. Jack Del Rio, the defensive coordinator, has to make changes to the defensive plan if he wants to stop the offenses he’s going against. A key reason for Washington’s poor defensive showing is the loss of their star defensive end, Chase Young, who tore his ACL last November. Signs point to his return, but until he does it looks like dark days are ahead for Washington’s defense.

Wentz and the Commanders have to move forward and focus on next week as they battle explosive quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 o’clock at FedEx Field.