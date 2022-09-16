Something for Everyone: Eat Locally at Union Market

Courtesy of Farragutful – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

By Teresa Varadan

It is almost fall in Washington D.C., and most of us are itching to get off campus and enjoy the beautiful weather in the city. Where is the best place to eat local in D.C.? Whether it’s a date, or just a casual hangout, Union Market is my favorite place to go to enjoy quality food from local vendors.

Union Market takes about 15 minutes to get to by metro. First, hop on the red line towards Shady Grove and ride for two stops, then get off at NoMa-Gallaudet U. Take the Florida Ave exit. Then, walk about 8 minutes, taking a right on Florida Ave NE, a left onto Fourth St. NE, and a left onto Morse St. NE. Union Market is impossible to miss: a converted warehouse with a plethora of locally sourced and delicious cuisine.

The location features an open-air rooftop bar (21+ after 8 pm), and breathtaking views of the city we call home. Additionally, the green space with lawn games on the roof is the perfect way to end a fun day with friends.

But let’s get to the important part: the food. I’ve been fortunate enough to sample more than a little of what Union Market has to offer. My personal favorite is Ramen by Uzu, open from 11 am to 8 pm. I usually get Miso Ramen, the perfect Japanese comfort food. Another option for Asian cuisine is Laoban Dumplings, which has the same hours. Stop by here for delicious handcrafted dumplings and soup dumplings.

If you know me, you know I can always be convinced into two things: Italian food and coffee. Luckily, both can be found at Union Market! Cucina Al Volo (open 11 am-8 pm) features fresh pasta and local ingredients, and the bolognese is delicious! If you need your afternoon coffee fix, Peregrine Espresso features everything from lattes to drip coffee to hot chocolate and tea.

If you are more in the mood for a sweet treat, stop by South Block Juice Co. and get an acai bowl! Open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, you will not regret the purchase of the PBJ bowl they offer. Also, you can never go wrong with ice cream from The Creamery, or the classic District Doughnuts.

The bottom line is, even if you’re lunching with the pickiest eater on the planet, there is something for everyone at Union Market. Even though the prices are perhaps a bit more expensive than your average food vendor’s, I believe it is worth it to support the local community. Cucina Al Volo sources its ingredients from the same farmers markets where they sell its products. Many restaurants feature recipes handed down through generations, like DC Dosa. In my mind, I am glad to be putting my money towards the experience of walking around the Market and sampling the creations of talented artisans who have perfected their craft through the years. This is especially important in recent times as inflation continues to affect small businesses. So next time you or your friends get the hankering for delicious food and a fun day trip, make sure to check out Union Market!