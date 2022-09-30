Russia-Ukraine: An Update

Image courtesy of Time

By Jack Cherico

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February of 2022, the whole world has been watching and paying attention to any updates from the war-torn country. The situation has been extremely difficult for Ukrainian citizens and Russians who oppose Putin’s goals and the Russian oligarchy.

Recently, a Ukrainian counteroffensive regained thousands of miles worth of territory that took the Russian military months to occupy and hold. As with most large-scale war efforts, logistics and supply lines are essential to prolonging the war effort. Russia has had trouble feeding, arming, and supplying their troops, which has extended the war they thought would be over in weeks.

The Ukrainians, however, have been receiving support from countries worldwide, especially the United States. Since January 2021, the United States has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This massive amount of money has translated into air defense capabilities, weapons, and radar equipment. The air defense capabilities include six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and munition, up to 245,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition, and up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

Although the Ukrainians have received much support from the United States and other NATO countries, for the average soldier, life has been miserable. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who represents Indiana’s 5th congressional delegation, and Florida Senator Rick Scott hosted a group of Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Mariupol and were taken as prisoners of war. Spartz was born in Ukraine and has been outspoken about the Russian atrocities committed in the war. Her office released a statement condemning the Russian government on September 22nd.

“Since Russia’s unlawful and violent invasion of Ukraine began, we have heard horrific stories of brutal violence both on and off the battlefield,” Senator Scott said. “Putin has laid bare his evil intentions for the world to see, which we cannot ignore.”

She continues, “While we have received many briefings here in Washington on the battles across Ukraine, hearing firsthand from these Ukrainian POWs and the family members of those currently being held by Russian forces this week further exposed the unbelievable brutality of Russia’s war. It is essential that the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) have full access to all POWs. We fully support the ICRC’s work of ensuring the human rights of POWs are protected and will never tolerate action to hinder its access or otherwise strip the rights afforded to POWs and humanitarian organizations under the Geneva Convention.”

Putin has recently called for 300 thousand Russian civilians to be called up into the military, which has led to a mass exodus of Russian males. It remains to be seen if Putin’s emergency call to arms will make a difference in Ukraine, but while losing the war in the eyes of its own citizens, Russia is running out of options.