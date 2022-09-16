Opinion on the Diocese of Arlington Restricting Tridentine Mass

Courtesy of Catholic Diocese of Arlignton

Conflict within the Church saddens me, especially when it comes to the tumultuous conflict between the Tridentine Mass and the Novus Ordo Mass. On July 16 of last year, Pope Francis re-imposed restrictions on the Tridentine Mass, reversing a decree from Pope Benedict XVI. The Diocese of Arlington has restricted 13 local parishes, following many other Dioceses across the US that are implementing similar limits. As of September 8 they “must stop offering Traditional Latin Masses.” Under the new directives Churches with Tridentine Masses can no longer post their times and only five may hold Tridentine Mass “in other locations besides their churches” These restrictions from Arlington’s Bishop Michael J. Burbidge, are to promote community within the parish.

We spoke to Father Tony, a Priest in the Diocese, who explained Pope Francis’ (and Bishops) decision, “The mass is supposed to be a communal experience.” Liturgy has always been communal in nature and Vatican II is meant to stress that communal aspect. In the spirit of Vatican II Pope Francis feels that mass would be more communal in the vernacular.

In the earliest of Christian tradition, the liturgy had great variety in it. There was a difference in language and many structural and improvisational differences. However, what remained the same was the basic structure of the Mass. Liturgy of the Word before the Liturgy of Eucharist. All professing the same faith in Christ. I would argue that this is the same as our universal Church having both the Novus Ordo and Tridentine Mass. Our unity does not come from saying the exact same mass everywhere. Our unity comes from embracing our shared love and worship of Christ. The structure of the mass may differ from place to place and from N.O to Tridentine, but the substance is still at its heart the same.

Pope Benedict “issued his document in 2007 to reach out to the breakaway, schismatic group that celebrates the Latin Mass, the Society of St. Pius X.” Pope Francis feels that certain groups have used this edict to promote disunity. The Diocese of Arlington is a particularly more conservative Diocese. Many Priests within it have a fervent love of it and there are many faithful who remember what the Church was like pre-Vatican II. Father Tony recalls “As someone growing up in the 60s, I was exposed to the Traditional Latin Mass and I loved it and found it to be a great expression of our faith at the time.” The reforms of Vatican II were issued to address the problems of the 60s. It was felt that the Church needed to reach out its hand to the modern world. But the modern world has continued to fall ever further into sin and viciousness.

Tridentine Masses are “often frequented by young, large families, as well as new religious orders that celebrate the old liturgy.” The young faithful yearn for tradition and peace. They spend their lives in a modern world that wants to tear down everything from the past and everything it doesn’t understand. Just as the Catholics of the past they seek refuge in Christ. He brings us hope in an ever more seemingly hopeless world. This is the way that many of our young faithful wish to worship. They see the degradation of the modern world and flee back to tradition.

This is not to say that the Novus Ordo is degrading to our faith, or even a call to disband it. It is just to say that our leaders need to take a closer look. Whether right or wrong, the Church had to read the signs of the times during Vatican II. Now the Church must do it again. We all strive for unity, and nobody envies the hard job of the Holy Father. But does unity mean restricting the way the future of our faith worship? I doubt the people of Arlington or other Diocese think so.

The Holy Father has a tough job, to promote unity in a world that is so fractured. We should offer prayers and respectful criticism but also trust in Christ. Bishop Burbidge asked those who dissent to think like this: “I’m trusting that the Lord is at work in his Church [and] that the Holy Spirit is guiding his Church. It’s not what I would do if I was the Pope. It’s not what I would do if I was the bishop. But I’m a faithful follower of Christ. And I trust that he is always acting through his Church.” When we trust in God, we humble ourselves to knowing that we are in his hands. This has been true throughout the ages and is still true today. Humility, hope, charity, and trust in God will always see us right.