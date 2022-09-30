CapFest: A Recap of the Night’s Major Events

Photo Courtesy of Chanel Cole

By Chanel Cole

“CapFest”: in the days leading up to CapFest, this seemed like all anyone could talk about. Students overheard others speaking about the event in line at the Pyrz food court. Classmates whispered amongst themselves about it before classes started. Your friends probably chattered about the performances.

On Friday, September 16, Program Board hosted CapFest 2022, an event in which performers come to Catholic University each year for students to take a break from their labor-intensive classes to enjoy a night of good food and entertainment. That night, country music met pop through the performances of Mason Ramsey (also known as the Walmart Yodeling Kid) and Hot Chelle Rae. It seemed that Mason Ramsey was the man of the night.

Freshman Isabelle Love said that she was “…really excited to see Mason Ramsey because I didn’t know he was coming out and I don’t know a lot about him, but my friends really love him, so I’m super excited.”

Many others shared the same sentiment of going out to see Ramsey live. In 2018 the child star went viral after a video of him yodeling “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams in Walmart hit the Internet, garnering 30 million views in one week. Since then, he has appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Coachella and has been writing his own music.

On September 16, lines quickly piled up outside the Pryz andMcMahon Hall. CUA students, some of whom had waited for at least an hour in line, finally got their tickets at 7:00 p.m. when the doors opened. Those among the first 150 in line were rewarded bright pink fanny packs as souvenirs for the night and the first 450 in line received vouchers to use at food trucks, including HealthPub, Fireman’s Cafe, Dogs On The Curb, and Captain Cookie and The Milkman.

After the doors opened at 7:00 p.m., there was a looming anticipation in the air as the clock counted down to 8:00 p.m., when Mason Ramsey would make his grand entrance onto the stage. When this magical moment arrived, everyone cheered for the star that had been raved about. He came on stage and sang original songs such as “Twang” and “Famous”. The combination of the luminescent lights flashing and the smoke effects replicated those of a typical paid concert and enhanced the audience experience. After his final song, Ramsey made his exit with his bodyguards on both sides and strode towards the entrance of the lot to sign shirts and take photos with some CUA fans.

Hot Chelle Rae was scheduled to hit the stage by 9:00 p.m., several minutes after Mason Ramsey finished his performance. The band was formed in 2005 in Nashville, Tennessee and includes Ryan Follsee (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Nash Overstreet (lead guitar, backup vocals) and Jamie Follsee on the drums. Some students knew a lot of Hot Chelle Rae’s songs, but most anticipated listening to them play their top hits, “Tonight Tonight” and “I Like It Like That”. Guitars were strummed, drums were thudded, and the crowd was electric. In between waiting for their better-known songs, the group played other songs such as “Whatever” and “Why Don’t You Love Me”, which made for an interesting mix of bubbly pop and heartbreak songs. As an ending to their hour-long performance, Hot Chelle Rae held out until the end to play their double platinum single “Tonight Tonight”. The energy from the crowd was magnetic as many sang along and waved their hands in the air. CapFest was truly a not-to-miss event.