Image Courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Renee Rasmussen

Happy Friday, Cardinals! We are back and bringing you the latest edition of “This Week at CUA,” a short news brief catching you up on the highlights of the last week. This edition will cover news from April 8th-13th.

This week campus was buzzing with excitement regarding the announcement of a Tropical Smoothie opening this summer on Monroe Street. Many students have commented on the effect that this development will have on their wallets, and here at The Tower, we offer our condolences.

On Friday, April 8th Program Board hosted the Founder’s Day Ball in Mullen parking lot. The tent was decorated with fairy lights and a flower picture wall that made the night feel like spring, even though it was cold and windy outside the warm tent.

On Monday, April 9th CUA hosted a “Be the Match” bone marrow drive, requesting students to get tested to find out if they could be a match for those in need of bone marrow transplants. Also on Monday, PEERS hosted an event called “Take Back the Night” which encouraged students to come and hear stories of healing, words, prayers, and poems of encouragement in the aftermath of sexual violence.

On Tuesday, April 10th the National Catholic School of Social Service hosted an event titled “The Time Is Right for Social Work But Is Social Work Ready For This Time” which was joined by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce. This event was focused on current events in society and the social work response. Also on Tuesday, the Anscombe Club hosted Ryan Anderson for an event titled “Pope Francis, Civil Unions, and Moral Truth.” Finally, on Tuesday the Theology Department hosted an event titled “Hearing the Scriptures: Liturgical Exegesis of the Old Testament in Byzantine Orthodox Hymnography.”

On Wednesday, April 11th the Architecture school hosted the continuation of their 2022 Spring Lecture Series. This event was titled “Urbane Architecture.”

Finally, the Tower (that’s us!) hosted their weekly story meeting, where we hope to see you (yes you!) next week.

That’s all for this week! Check back next week for even more excitement at CUA.