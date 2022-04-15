The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Film to be Adapted By Netflix

Image Courtesy of ComicBook.com

By Angela Hickey

One of the highest-rated books released in the past few years is set to be adapted into a film by Netflix studios.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo tells the story of the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who at age 79 gives a final interview to an unknown journalist, Monique Grant. But the twist? Evelyn does not want anyone but Monique to do her interview, or else she refuses to do it at all. Through her conversations with Monique, Evelyn unfolds a journey of fame, ambition, friendship, and forbidden love — plus, of course, stories concerning each of her seven husbands… and one big confession along the way.

Despite originally being released in 2017 and quickly becoming a New York Times bestseller, the novel, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, began gaining more popularity recently when the novel began to get recommended by various users on the popular social media app, TikTok.

Originally, the book was set to be adapted into a television series, with the production rights picked up by Freeform and Fox 21 Television Studios. But in an interview in June 2021, Reid confirmed that the rights were no longer owned by Freeform and would be produced on another platform. She said she felt “really good with the direction that it’s going in.”

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo film will be written by Liz Tegelaar, famous for her writing on the Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere (2020), who is also working on the series adaptation of another one of Reid’s novels titled Malibu Rising for Hulu. It will be executive produced by Reid and Margaret Chernin, with Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn of Circle of Confusion set as producers.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising aren’t the only novels from Reid that will be getting an adaptation. Her 2019 novel Daisy Jones & The Six is also currently being adapted into an Amazon series, which will be led by Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and Suki Waterhouse.

The film is still in the early development phase, so the cast and release date have not yet been confirmed. But, despite the overall lack of details revealed about the film, fans aren’t any less excited for all of Reid’s various projects, especially this one.