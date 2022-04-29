Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 4/21 to 4/27

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

4/21

Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of R Street, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1200 Block of N Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of 10th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

4/22

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 100 Block of N Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

4/23

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous W (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

4/24

MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 800 Block of Crittenden Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 4500 Block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast (1.2 miles from CUA campus)

4/25

*Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 700 Block of Morton Street, Northwest (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* 1500 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

4/26

Homicide: 5000 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast (1.5 miles from CUA campus)

4/27

Homicide: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 700 Block of V Street, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Partnership with Prince George’s County Police Department Results in Suspects Apprehended in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of 12th Street, Northwest (2.5 miles from CUA campus)