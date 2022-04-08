Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 3/31 to 4/6

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

3/31

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast (0.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

4/1

Updated Video Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 1000 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3100 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

4/2

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 5000 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

4/3

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 200 Block of M Street, Southeast (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

4/4

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 15th Street and I Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1500 Block of F Street, Northeast (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

4/5

*Updated* Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3400 Block of 16th Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Bryant Street, Northeast (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of I Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/6

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast (1.3 miles from CUA campus)

Update with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 200 Block of 8th Street, Northeast (4.2 miles from CUA campus)*UPDATED* Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Bryant Street, Northeast (1.7 miles from CUA campus)