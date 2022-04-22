Crime Blotter: Catholic University and Surrounding Area Crime Report 4/7 to 4/20

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

4/7

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4800 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 4800 Block of North Capitol Street Northeast (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

4/8

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 7800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (4.4 miles from CUA campus)

4/9

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast (1.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/10

Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 3900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of W Street, Northwest (1.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1100 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

4/11

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 1800 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

4/12

Homicide: 3000 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

4/13

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1800 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast (1.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bottle) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 7800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (4.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 17th Street, Southeast (4.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 2500 Block of Porter Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

4/14

Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 5100 Block of 12th Street, Northeast (1.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1800 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of 10th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

4/15

No Crimes Reported Within 5.0 miles From CUA Campus

4/16

Homicide: 1100 block of Raum Street Northeast (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of 7th Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of N Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: Unit Block of Dupont Circle, Northwest (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

4/17

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3400 Block of Park Place, Northwest (1.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in Burglary Two and Credit Card Fraud Offenses: 2500 Block of Porter Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Stealth) Offense: 1400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

4/18

Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of G Street, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Wanted in a Homicide: 100 Block of N Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Newton Place, Northwest (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1300 Block of 10th Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/19

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment (Snatch) Offense: 1700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

4/20

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1500 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast (4.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Bryant Street, Northeast (1.4 miles from CUA campus)Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1800 Block of Jefferson Place, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)