What Has Dove Cameron Been up to Lately?

Image Courtesy of Genius

By Ryn Cole

Everyone loves when a childhood Disney star comes into their own. The Disney Channel has kickstarted many of the careers of today’s most famous singers and actors, and Disney’s own Dove Cameron has remained in the Hollywood spotlight ever since her breakout role on the TV show Liv and Maddie. She acted in numerous other Disney movies afterwards, including the Descendants series and Cloud 9, but her endeavors now have changed quite a bit from the younger, more innocent roles she played for Disney.

She has chosen to not only follow her love for singing, but also to continue acting as well, just like many former Disney stars have, such as Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Bella Thorne. Her newest song entitled “Boyfriend,”released February of this year, has quickly become her first personal song to reach the Billboard Hot 100, sitting at number 65 the week of March 5th.

The release date for “Boyfriend” was originally planned for later than February, but after the teaser clip became a trending sound on TikTok, Cameron decided to release it earlier. The song is the lead single on her upcoming debut EP, about which she will hopefully reveal more information soon.

Not only is “Boyfriend” growing in popularity on the charts, but it has also quickly become a pro-queer anthem throughout social media. The hook to “Boyfriend” reads, “I can be a better boyfriend than him.” Cameron compares herself to a man in a heterosexual realtionship and his role, in which she believes she could perform the role of boyfriend better than “him” and treat his girlfriend better than he does.

Cameron officially discussed her sexuality with her fans in the summer of 2020 and came out as queer. She released the song “We Belong” in 2020, and described the lyric video for it, saying, “I did a lyric video last year, for ‘We Belong.’ It had moving line drawings of people falling in love…It was all a man and a woman making out and it was a weird moment for me.” In an Instagram live she said, “Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.”

In an interview with Gay Times magazine Cameron described her experience with sexuality as feeling like it was “something I could never talk about”. She feels free and accepted now that she can be her full, authentic self because she is no longer hiding her sexuality from the world. It is fair to say that Cameron’s musical journey is far from over, and we can expect more songs and music videos from her in the future.

So, what else does Dove Cameron have up her sleeve? She will play Bubbles in the live-action Powerpuff Girls series, however the filming and production of this series has experienced many roadblocks. The CW Network it is to air on rejected the pilot episode, so the release date has been pushed back and is currently unknown.

She is also set to star in numerous upcoming movies, including the live-action film Issac, directed by Josh Webber. While little is known about this romance/horror/thriller movie, Cameron will be acting alongside RJ Mitte, Austyn Knight, and Kirsten Collins. The film is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2022.

On top of Issac, she has been cast as the character Jasmine in B. J. Novak’s horror film, Vengeance. These two movies are a drastic genre switch from what Cameron’s audience is accustomed to, so people are looking forward to watching her step into these different roles and for her to explore her acting abilities through more challenging parts.

Needless to say, Dove Cameron’s accomplishments so far are only the beginning to her career. Through both her music and her acting endeavors, she is determined to work towards success in both industries, and her fans are excited to witness her growth.