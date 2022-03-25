Image Courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Renee Rasmussen

Happy Friday, Cardinals! We are back and bringing you the latest edition of “This Week at CUA,” a short news brief catching you up on the highlights of the last week. This edition will cover news from March 18-March 24, so we have lots to catch up on.

On Friday, March 18, a Holi Festival celebration was hosted on the Pryz Patio. Colors were seen to be flying as students participated in the Indian celebration of spring and new life. Friday also saw the big a capella event “Shamrockapella” hosted by Take Note A Capella. This event celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with performances from campus a capella groups as well as Mama’s Boys from UMBC.

On Saturday, March 19, SGA hosted the beginning of their Environmental Initiative with “Campus Garden Spring Planting!” This occurred on Curley lawn and students were encouraged to participate and help plant for the garden.

On Monday, March 21, the music department hosted “The Development of Brazilian Choro Music: A Lecture Recital with Tom Rohde” in Ward Hall. This lecture-recital featured Brazilian choros from the nineteenth and early twentieth century, highlighting the development of the genre.

Also on Monday, NEW hosted “Developing Your Style” with Leah Nalepa, Manager of Hillsdale College Professional Development. This event focused on the effect personal style can have on your self-confidence.

On Tuesday, March 22 CCE hosted a showing of “La Manplesa,” a film that weaves together the collective memory of one of D.C.’s first barrios and dives into the roots of the ‘91 rebellion. The screening was followed by a discussion with the producer and director of the film.

On Wednesday, March 23, the CCE also hosted a panel discussion with Ryane Cheatham titled “Diverse Women in the Workforce Panel Discussion.” The School of Arts and Sciences hosted an event titled “How Ronald Reagan Won the Cold War Without Firing a Shot.” This lecture was given by Lee Edwards. In the Crough auditorium, students attended the 2022 Spring Lecture Series titled “Re-Constructing Historic Buildings.”

Finally, the Tower (that’s us!) hosted their weekly story meeting, where we hope to see you (yes you!) next week.

That’s all for this week! Check back next week for even more excitement at CUA.