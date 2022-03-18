This Week at CUA 3/17

Image Courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Renee Rasmussen

Happy Friday, Cardinals! Here at the Tower, we hope you had a restful Spring Break or at least got some sun before returning to the icy weekend in D.C. We are back and bringing you the latest edition of “This Week at CUA,” a short news brief catching you up on the highlights of the last week. This edition will cover news from March 3-March 17, so we have lots to catch up on.

On March 3, Catholic University lifted the mask-mandate on campus, except for in public areas of residential areas and in the Health Center. The email surprised many but did not stop students from taking off their masks.

Starting March 3, but continuing into Friday, March 4, the Center for Medieval and Byzantine Studies and the Graduate Student Association hosted “Remembering and Reimagining in the Middle Ages” a graduate student conference, that included graduate student paper presentations, an afternoon experimental archaeology workshop by CUA alumna Dr. Carolyn Twomey, and tours of CUA’s resources for medievalists.

Over Spring Break, many CUA students participated in service through Habitat for Humanity trips. These trips were reported to be successful, fun, and informative, so much so that those students that got stuck in Omaha Nebraska for two extra days, did not even mind.

On Monday, March 14, the English Department hosted “Reading Together: c (‘Little Gidding’),” a reading and analysis of T.S Elliot given by Dr. Daniel Gibbons, Dr. Tobias Gregory, and Prof. Ryan Wilson.

On Tuesday, March 15 a lecture honoring Father George Alexson titled “A Spirituality of Imperfection: The Way of Tears in Sts. Barsanuphius and John” was given. Also on Tuesday, Notes of Kindness hosted an event with Dr. Abby Mandel, a CUA Psychology professor, about sleep hygiene called “Catch Your ZZZ’s: Tips for Healthy Sleep Patterns.”

On Wednesday, March 16th Gareth Hinds, a D.C based artist gave a presentation about “ Monsters, Mythology, Mayhem: The Graphic Novels of Gareth Hinds.” His critically-acclaimed graphic novels are based on literary classics, including Beowulf, King Lear, The Merchant of Venice, The Odyssey, Romeo and Juliet, and Macbeth.

Celebrations for Saint Patrick Day began early with CUA Gaels hosting their annual “Patti’s Party” with live Irish music and dancing on the Pryz Patio. To continue with the festivities, Program Board hosted “Shamrock the Block” on Thursday, March 17th, providing rainbow bagels to all the leprechauns of CUA.

Finally, the Tower (that’s us!) hosted their weekly story meeting, where we hope to see you (yes you!) next week.

That’s all for this week! Check back next week for even more excitement at CUA.