Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime report 3/3 to 3/16

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

3/3

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 200 Block of E Street, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1700 Block of Gales Street, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

3/4

Updated Photos: Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of First Street, Northwest (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 14th Street and Main Drive, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 2300 Block of 18th Street, Northeast (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

3/5

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of K Street, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

3/6

No Crimes Reported

3/7

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (4.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking and Kidnapping Offense: 5000 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Upshur Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (4.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

3/8

Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)



3/9

Vehicle Sought in a Fatal Hit and Run: 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast (1.3 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife) Offense: 2800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3400 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of N Street, Northwest (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Fatal Hit and Run: 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)



3/10

Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5400 Block of 5th Street, Northwest (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

3/11

Homicide: 700 Block of 18th Street, Northeast (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Upshur Street (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Offense: 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 500 Block of S Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

3/12

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of S Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Knife): 1700 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast (0.5 miles from CUA campus)

3/13

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Sharp Object) Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1100 Block of 1st Place, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

3/14

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 200 Block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast (0.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

3/15

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of K Street, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

3/16

Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 18th Street, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)*Updated Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (4.0 miles from CUA campus)