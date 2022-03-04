Ash Wednesday: What are People Doing for Lent

Image Courtesy of NJ.com

By Zachary Lichter

This Wednesday, March 2, 2022, was Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lenten season. Lent is observant of the forty days that Jesus spent in the desert before beginning his public ministry. During these forty days, Catholics will either participate in the practice of sacrifice through a form of penance, or add a devotion such as a daily Rosary to their lives.

While most Catholics have already thought of their ideas for observing Lent this year, what are some of the Catholic University of America students planning to observe Lent? How are they planning to prepare for Jesus’s death and resurrection on the cross?

“In the past, I’ve observed Lent by taking away different things in my life and trying to live without them,” said freshman theology and religious studies major and philosophy and Italian studies minor Andrea Suarez. “Although this was very effective and educational for me, I think that I’ve become mature enough in my faith to be able to do much more than just give up something. This year, I plan to become closer to Jesus through prayer. I want to strengthen my relationship with Christ and trust Him with everything. I also plan to be more confident in God’s plan and let Him guide me in anything I must do. In terms of giving something up, I will be giving up social media. I want to be able to understand my vocation and I will do so by praying to Him and discerning without distractions.”

While Catholics are “giving up something” or doing their penance for Lent, they will also restrain themselves from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays; however, Catholics may eat eggs, dairy products, and fish on Ash Wednesday and Fridays.

During the Lenten season, priests and deacons will wear purple robes to represent sorrow and suffering. They will also keep Jesus in mind by having everybody kneel during the Kyrie, and the Gospels will focus on Jesus’s final days, counting down to his death and resurrection on the cross. The homilies will also focus on these Gospel readings and on Lent in general.

“I would say that my favorite part of observing Lent is the growth that occurs through self-sacrifice in remembrance of the reason,” said senior biochemistry major and neuroscience minor Thomas Scharfenberger. “As the Church prepares for Christ’s Resurrection, the 40 days preceding the joyous celebration is a somber time. However, it allows all of us to reflect on ourselves and the people around us in a way that leads to growth. Personally, I’m planning to give up Instagram and go to daily mass every day! Along with the common traditions of fasting and avoiding meat on Fridays.”

On Ash Wednesday, students at CUA were offered to receive ashes and did not have to wear masks during mass. The Archdiocese of Washington lifted the mask mandate on Tuesday, March 1st. There was a mass at 8:00am in Caldwell Chapel. Then there was a mass at 12:05pmat St. Michael Chapel and 12:30pm in the Caldwell Auditorium. The mass schedule then continued in the Caldwell Auditorium with a mass at 5:10pm, 5:15pm in the Courtroom at the Columbus School of Law, and then concluded at 9:00pm with a mass at the St. Vincent de Paul Chapel.