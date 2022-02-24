This Week at CUA 2/25

Image Courtesy of Catholic University of America

By Renee Rasmussen

Happy Friday, Cardinals! We are back and bringing you the latest edition of “This Week at CUA,” a short news brief catching you up on the highlights of the last week. This edition will cover news from February 18-25.

On Friday, February 18, Take Note A Capella hosted their Winter Cabaret, providing students with Cinnabon and talent-filled renditions of popular songs.

The weekend was quiet on campus. Well, except for the groups of accepted students touring campus for Cardinal Preview Day. Thanks to the hard work of our Cardinal Ambassadors and students, the day was a success with many future Cardinals who left excited for their first day.

On Monday, February 21, the YDSA club hosted an event on “Black Catholicism: Past, Present, Future,” a discussion just in time for the last week of Black History Month. The Center for Culture Engagement also hosted an event in honor of Black History Month as a continuation of their weekly coffee hours, this week with special guest Dean Mel Williams on Wednesday, February 23.

The Architecture school hosted a lecture as a part of their Spring Lecture Series titled “Architecture: Town, Country and University” on Wednesday as well. In this lecture, the Architecture school hosted Timothy Smith & Jonathan Taylor to explore a type of classical architecture which they find particularly inspiring.

The counseling center hosted an event titled “Live Your Real Life: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week Talking Circle” on Wednesday with the Renfrew Center. This event was an open dialogue among students about how social media can make us feel about ourselves, while also allowing students the opportunity to get advice from a body image expert.

Thursday was a busy day for Cardinals, with events happening (including Tower meetings!) occurring all over campus. Dr. Ester Matt, a critical criminologist, came and gave a talk titled “Reentry and the American Dream: People returning to the community share the same dream but lack the same access” about how the U.S. should approach reentry into society after prison.

Also on Thursday, Beth Sanner, former Daily Briefer for President Trump, gave a lecture on intelligence and leadership titled “Intelligence and Leadership: Insights from a CIA Career.” College Democrats also hosted a guest speaker on Thursday with “A Conversation with Alumni Kevin Walling,” who is an alumnus of CUA currently working at DC’s Digital Political firm, Hamburger.

Following the theme of Black History Month, the EJB Quartet gave a performance for a “Black History Month Jazz Night.”

Finally, the Politics department hosted an event titled “Resolved: The U.S. Constitution Should Not Have Been Ratified” for a lively and interactive debate on the first principles of America’s political system.

That’s all for this week! Check back next week for even more excitement at CUA.