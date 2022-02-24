Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 2/17 to 2/23

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

2/17

Updated Photos Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife) Offense: 2800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northeast (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

2/18

Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of 12th Street, Northeast (0.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

2/19

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

2/20

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1600 Block of 18th Street, Northwest (4.0 miles from CUA campus)

2/21

No Crimes Reported

2/22

Homicide: 3200 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 6200 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northwest in the District (4.4 miles from CUA campus)

Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 1800 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast (2.4 miles from CUA campus)