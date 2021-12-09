Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 12/2 to 12/8

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

12/2

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1900 Block of 4th Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

12/3

Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1200 Block of 1st Street, Northeast (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 2200 Block of 26th Street, Northeast (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of F Street, Northwest (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Newton Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of 17th Street, Northeast (1.0 miles from CUA campus)

12/4

No Crimes Reported Within 5.0 Miles of CUA Campus

12/5

Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of H Street, Northeast (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1900 Block of 12th Street, Northwest (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

12/6

Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4600 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Kalmia Road, Northwest (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 7th Street and P Street, Northwest (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of Holmead Place, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

12/7

Homicide: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northwest (3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Pickpocket) Offense: 900 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of Holmead Place, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1700 Block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

12/8

Update with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 4100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast (4.9 miles from CUA campus)