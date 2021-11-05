The 2021 World Series: How Did Both Teams Get There? Who Will Win?

Image Courtesy of CNBC

By Zachary Lichter

For the past week, the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros have been battling it out in the 2021 World Series to see who will hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy. Coming into the postseason, the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays looked like the projected matchup for the 2021 World Series. However, people were mistaken once the Rays lost to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series and when the Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

“At the beginning of the postseason, I was expecting a Giants-Rays matchup in the World Series,” said freshman Jamison Marcoux. “I know it’s easy to pick the two first-seeded teams, but they both found ways to win all year long. I figured that success would carry over into the playoffs.”

The idea of the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros playing in the 2021 World Series may sound a little surprising. The big question is, how did both teams get to this point?

The Atlanta Braves started their season with a losing record and came to the All-Star Break with a record of 44-45. During most of the first half, the Braves dealt with a lot of injuries, and they lost their star-left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL injury. But after getting Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, and Adam Duvall at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, the Braves finally reached a winning record on August 5th, and eventually clinched the National League East Division on September 30, 2021.

“When the Braves first beat the Brewers, it was eye-opening. I did not think the Braves would score enough runs against the mighty Brewers pitching staff,” said freshman Matthew Cutrona. “Further, I realized the major importance of home-field advantage for the Braves, along with the tight-knit relationship in the Braves clubhouse. So when it came time for the NLCS, I had hoped for the Braves to beat the Dodgers. I felt the Braves would win because their style of play was different in the postseason than from the regular season.”

Unlike the Braves, the Houston Astros had a better shot of going to the postseason. Although starting pitching did not look like it was going to help the Astros as they lost their ace, Justin Verlander, in 2020 to Tommy John Surgery, the key to the Astros success was offense. Shortstop Carlos Correa and 2nd baseman Jose Altuve were sparks for the Astros, and they showed during the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox and the American League Championship Series against the Red Sox that they can hit off of some of the toughest pitchers in baseball.

With the Braves and the Astros playing in the 2021 World Series, the Braves were able to beat the Astros in six games. The Braves won their first World Series since 1995 and Jorge Soler got crowned MVP.