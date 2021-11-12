Senate Passes Five Resolutions, Debates Crucifixes in University Classrooms

Image Courtesy of Anna Harvey

By Anna Harvey

The Catholic University of America Student Government Association (SGA) hosted its fourth meeting of the 2021-22 academic year on Monday, November 8; SGA Vice President Monica Wallace presided over the meeting.

Senate Meeting 7-04 addressed 5 resolutions and debated appropriate confines for public comment.

After roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, and prayer, the floor opened for public comment; comments were limited to one minute. Wallace reminded all of the mask mandate.

Freshman Jake McCarthy spoke out against the recent behavior of emcees at Spookappella, a livestreamed a cappella concert at CUA featuring an a capella group from Maryland. McCarthy stated that the emcees made inappropriate, sexually suggestive jokes and mocked the Catholic clergy. Wallace responded that since the Spookapella controversy was not related to items on the Senate agenda, she would prohibit further public comments about Spookappella, as stipulated in the bylaws.

Senator Gerald Sharpe stated that he was not aware that there was any bylaw that prohibited the public from making comments not pertinent to the agenda. Wallace responded that it was within her power as Vice President to restrict public comments; she also cited precedent for an SGA vice president to exercise that power.

Students from a variety of years and majors spoke in support of Resolutions 014, 015, and 017. President Abby Anger rose to remind the public of the SGA Town Hall with University President John Garvey, which would occur the next day at 8 p.m.

After the agenda and the minutes from the prior meeting were adopted, proceedings shifted to committee reports.

Committee Chair of Rules and Administration Sharpe reported that other than Jagiello’s resolution, there were no new updates. Committee Chair of Academic Affairs Schlee commended the three resolutions brought from her committee to the floor that evening; she emphasized that senators should advertise a survey on Center for Academic and Career Success advising to the student body. Committee Chair of University Services Besendorfer welcomed Senator Andrea Suarez and commended her ongoing resolution. Committee Chair of Student Resources Senator Garrett Farrell commended the resolutions brought to the floor that evening. Lastly, Committee Chair of Campus Life Senator Grace Birth stated that a resolution would be created on campus safety.

The proceedings then shifted to Resolution 013, “a Resolution to better outline the Academic Dishonesty Policy,” sponsored by Schlee and cosponsored by Senators Farrell, Crnkovich, and Cunningham.

The resolution would require the Academic Dishonesty Policy to be amended to include student anonymity within academic appeals processes, ensure that any academic honesty appeals committee have two undergraduate student representatives with at least one present, and for academic dishonesty accusations be made null and void in the case that professors fail to follow the guidelines of the policy.

Schlee described her prior experiences with serving on the Academic Dishonesty Appeals Committee and her discomfort concerning the committee’s small number of professors, one graduate student, and one undergraduate student serving as representatives, and the fact that committee meetings could occur without the appellant student’s presence. She also stated that during her time on the committee, she had access to each student’s name for the appeal and emphasized that in the future, confidentiality is essential for appeals. She also elaborated that many professors in the past did not have proper conferences with their students in advance of submitting academic dishonesty claims.

Suarez asked Schlee about each academic school’s parameters concerning Academic Dishonesty, in conjunction with Schlee’s own experiences on the Appeals committee. Schlee responded that while her role functioned within the school of Arts and Sciences, the resolution would apply across the board.

Senator Pelekasis asked Schlee if students attended the board proceedings. Schlee responded that ordinary procedure is that a student’s professor has a meeting with the student and explains their reasoning for suspecting academic dishonesty; if a student wants to protest the professor’s statement, they have the option to appeal.

Schlee stated that during the appeals process, a name could be easily redacted in order to ensure confidentiality, since the student does not physically meet with the committee.

Jagiello stated his concern of repeated plagiarism and whether professors on the board should be aware of the identity of the person. Schlee stated that a student’s history would not be erased, and that in such a situation, redacting the name of a repeat offender would ensure a proper punishment on the part of the appeals committee devoid of bias.

With a vote of 25 yeas, 0 nays, and 0 abstentions, the resolution passed.

The proceedings then shifted to Resolution 014, “a Resolution to place crucifixes in the Crough Center,” sponsored by Jagiello and cosponsored by Senators Moore, Lehman, Scott, and Sharpe.

Jagiello stated that other than in a print lab, there were no crucifixes present in the Crough Center of Architecture; he also stated that in the Columbus School of Law, there were no crucifixes present in the lobby.

Senator Kwiatek voiced her support of the resolution, but questioned the location of crucifixes within the architecture school. Jagiello responded that he would have one placed just inside the front lobby, in each of the inside sides of the studio spaces, and in an auditorium.

Schlee questioned the addition of the Columbus School of Law, since it was a separate school with a different distinction from the Catholic University of America. Jagiello responded that the Columbus School of Law was still a University building and suggested that the Columbus School of Law be added to the Title.

An amendment passed to change the title to “a Resolution to place crucifixes in the Crough Center and the Columbus School of Law.”

Senator Kazanci stated that several of her constituents over the past week informed her of their discomfort with adding multiple crucifixes in the Crough center. She stated that certain architecture students voiced their concern that the resolution would push beliefs upon others.

Moore responded, stating that crucifixes were an essential part of classrooms all over the University and that the image is key to the University’s mission.

“I think our Catholic mission requires us to welcome those of all faiths, and that it’s perfectly fine,” said Senator Gerald Sharpe. “I think [that] 85% [of] our Catholic University is Catholic, which is perfectly fine. But when students come to The Catholic University of America, they should expect to see symbols and signs of our faith in full display.”

Scott stated that if students were uncomfortable with the crucifix, then this might not be the University for them, since there are reminders of the faith everywhere. He also stated the resolution did not require students to have crucifixes in their personal studio workspaces.

Jagiello informed the senators that during his trip to Catholic University, Pope Saint John Paul II visited the Crough Center, and it would consequently be appropriate to remind current students of the faith.

“We should bring the Crough to be part of the University, in community and in theology,” Jagiello said.

Birth stated that while she would be voting in favor of the resolution, that senators should be mindful of their language and how it represents the beliefs of their constituents. Scott responded that he did not mean to exclude students from campus, but rather that it did not make sense for students who disliked the crucifix to attend a Catholic school. Cunningham responded that senators should not mock the feelings of students and asked how many rooms in the Crough would feature crucifixes and what type of model would be used.

Jagiello stated that the resolution would add crucifixes for ten rooms, and that he had already discussed it with a manager at the Crough, and that the manager suggested that students could 3D print them, or crucifixes could be purchased from the Basilica gift shop.

Besendorfer supported the resolution as applicable to the Crough; however, she questioned how the resolution would apply to the Columbus School of Law,whether that goal would be attainable, and whether the resolution would be successful with the ‘be and enacted clause.’

Sharpe stated that although the Columbus School of Law is a graduate institution, undergraduate professors’ offices are also in the law school, which would warrant a recommendation from the undergraduate senate body. He also stated that the executive could reach out to SGA to negotiate later if need be.

Kazanci explained that many students attend Catholic University not for its Catholicism, but rather for its architecture program. She stated that while she did not dislike the addition of crucifixes, she voiced the opinions of her constituents.

Crnkovich addressed Kazanci’s concern, stating that the Architecture school emphasized classical architecture in its curriculum, consequently embodying the Church in its education; the design of common crucifixes would consequently align with classical architecture.

Cunningham voiced a concern to amend to reflect student’s concerns, and if students would have input in the implementation of the crucifixes. Jagiello responded that when the time came, students could work with Architecture staff on when and where the crucifixes should be placed.

Farrell asked Jagiello if he had met with anyone from the Columbus School of Law; Jagiello stated that he had not. Moore clarified that this would be a recommendation to the Law school, not a mandate.

Besendorfer recommended that this resolution be returned to the committee level to reform the resolution and potentially divy it up into multiple resolutions.

Sharpe referred to precedent, that many resolutions in the past occurred without meetings.

Schlee countered that the advocacy process of resolutions is properly upheld when a resolution passes back to committee to remove any flaws, but she agreed that in this situation, the resolution should not go back to committee. Both Schlee and Holcomb advised that senators in the future meet with appropriate administrators before bringing a related resolution to the Senate floor; Holcomb also expressed concern with setting a precedent for overstepping bounds.

Cunningham attempted to motion the resolution back to committee, which was ruled dilatory by Wallace.

With dissenting opinions on the motion to vote, a roll call was taken on the motion to vote; the motion passed with 19 yeas, 6 nays, and 0 abstentions.

The resolution passed with 21 yeas, 4 nays, and 0 abstentions.

The meeting was extended to the completion of the agenda.

The proceedings then shifted to Resolution 015, “a Resolution to include mental health days in the University Academic Calendar,” sponsored by Lackey and cosponsored by Senators Schlee, Birth, Cunningham, and Hermann.

In particular, the resolution would require that, “the University Calendar includes a mental health day each semester, on which no assignments, papers, projects, or exams are due and must be implemented by all academic schools.” It would also advertise mental health resources to students in the days leading up to and after the mental health day.

Lackey thanked all for their support. She described her own personal struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and poor mental health with obsessive studying and how Fr. Jude encouraged her to go to the Counseling Center.

“My experience is very close to the normal pattern of the onset, or in my case, the exacerbation of mental health issues,” Lackey said. “An article published by the National Student Health [Center] writes that mental problems are common among college students. Academic pressure, together with the stress of attending a college may precipitate in the first onset of mental health and substance abuse problems or an exacerbation of symptoms.”

Lackey explained that many universities and colleges had implemented mental health days, but only following a spike in mental health crises, or, on some college campuses, student suicides.

“CUA has not had any student suicides, and for that I think we have been very lucky,” Lackey said. “But I don’t think we need to wait for drastic measures before we decide to do anything for our students.”

Pelekasis asked how mental health days would be implemented, and how they would impact other days off, such as snow days.

Lackey stated that while breaks are not solutions, a mental health day would occur once halfway through each semester, which would be determined by the University Academic Calendar. Schlee stated that the mental health day would also apply to faculty, who might also experience stress or burnout.

Hermann stated that her resolution last year also advocated for this, and that this resolution would continue to prompt the University to action.

Lackey clarified that while the mental health day would operate similar to a snow day, Counseling Center staff would be available to meet with students. Hermann likewise advocated for Counseling Center group therapy.

Martin asked if Lackey had talked with administrators about implementing these mental health days.

Lackey stated that she was going to reach out to the Counseling Center to set up a discussion. Schlee explained that the University has the ability to add or detract days from the Academic Calendar; she pointed out that the finals week Reading Day this year had been pushed off to a Sunday, when it would normally be on a weekday.

Crnkovich gave a personal example about a relative who was a former nursing major at CUA and who had a serious mental health crisis from being overworked; Crnkovich advocated that this resolution would significantly help students.

Jagiello supported the resolution and suggested placing the mental health day on All Saints Day to work in tandem with ministry resources as well.

The resolution passed 25 yeas, 0 nays, and 0 abstentions, with a round of applause for Lackey’s testimony.

The proceedings then shifted to Resolution 016, “a Resolution to extend the hours of the Eatery,” sponsored by Martin and cosponsored by Michels, Pelekasis, Kazanci, Farrell, Cunningham, Hermann, and Drauschak.

In particular, the resolution would extend the Eatery hours of operation, Monday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for takeout, and on Friday, the hours would be extended from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout; on Saturday, the Eatery would shorten its 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. break to 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Martin stated that many students, especially athletes, nursing students, and Rome School students often miss meals in the evenings due to commitments, forcing them to buy food elsewhere, while freshmen are required to buy the weekly 21 or 21+-meal plan and juniors are required to buy at least the weekly 7-meal plan.

Martin explained that she had calculated the numbers of freshmen and sophomore athletes, since this issue impacted them the most: track and field had 60 underclassmen, the football team 60-65, the softball team 13, and volleyball 12. Similarly, Martin stated that many students from the Rome school have rehearsals until 10 p.m. at night and do not have time to grab food before or after rehearsals as well.

She calculated that these students consequently pay through the meal plan an average of $609.28 over the course of the semester on four meals per week that they do not consume; for students who miss meals three times a week, that amount decreases to $456.96, notwithstanding the amount of money spent independently on groceries or takeout.

Martin had met with the Pryzbyla Center Executive Director of Events and Conferences Bill Jonas and presented her findings to him; Martin stated that Jonas was open to discussing these requests with Pryz employees. Martin stated that her resolution would extend the hours for takeout only so as to prevent mess and extra cleanup for Pryz employees. Jonas said he did not know how much this resolution would eventually cost the University, but he was interested in seeing how the resolution would fit into the budget. He confirmed that Martin’s extended hours would return to its pre-pandemic status of 10 p.m.

Sharpe, Fahey, Crnkovich, and Besendorfer commended Martin on the extensive research of her resolution.

The resolution passed with 25 yeas, 0 nays, and 0 abstentions.

The proceedings then shifted to Resolution 017, “a Resolution to implement ‘Ex Corde Ecclesiae’ in the Theology Community Learning Class,” sponsored by Crnkovich and cosponsored by Sharpe, Suarez, Moore, and Schlee.

Crnkovich stated that his resolution would add Pope St. John Paul II’s constitution Ex Corde Ecclesiae to the Learning Community (LC) curriculum, consequently supporting Catholic University’s founding initiatives from Founder Pope Leo XIII. Crnkovich stated that the University’s education was unique, since it was founded by papal authority, and that the document’s themes supported the mission of the University.

Crnkovich summarized the importance of his resolution in a quote from the document itself: “A Catholic university’s privileged task is to unite existentially by intellectual effort two orders of reality that too frequently tend to be placed in opposition, as though they were antithetical.”

Crnkovich acknowledged concerns that professors already have too much on their plates for the LC curriculum; however, he believed that it would be appropriate for theology professors to incorporate. He also stated that Garvey currently recommends faculty to read the document before beginning their career at CUA. He argued that, as reflected in the Academic Senate, not all agree, but having this foundational document as a part of the curriculum could help students to adopt a foundational set of values during their first year at CUA.

Besendorfer raised a concern of whether all LC theology professors would adopt this document, since many professors teach on different topics. Crnkovich seconded this view, but stated that this document would remain mandatory across the board for part-time professors, tenured professors, and graduate students.

The resolution passed 25 yeas, 0 nays, and 0 abstentions.

Proceedings then shifted to Vice Presidential updates. Wallace apologized about the lengthy meeting times and stated that she already had nine resolutions in line for the next meeting, with only two more Senate meetings left in the semester, and she urged senators to keep timing in mind while drafting resolutions. She announced that Senator Harris of the Social Work school stepped down, and that SGA would immediately seek a replacement. Wallace announced the Town Hall with Garvey that would occur the next day. She also gave several administrative updates on office hours and calls with the deans of multiple schools. She informed the Senate that on Wednesday, November 17, the Sister Thea Bowman Committee would announce the release of their report and that Senate attendance was mandatory.

The proceedings then shifted to open floor. Jagiello stated that he would be hearing public comment on Spookapella during his office hours on Friday. He also stated that although he was not present due to liturgical involvement for All Souls Day, he was disappointed with the Senate’s role in the prior week’s Cardinals for Life debate. Schlee advertised a Mock Trial competition and urged senators to encourage their constituents and friends to fill out the CACS survey. She also expressed concern about statements circulating concerning members of the executive board, including a rumor of impeachment of a Treasurer. She also encouraged members to rebuild relationships with Cardinals for Life. Moore thanked students for showing up to protest Spookapella, and that he would be formulating a resolution with Sharpe and Crnkovich to protest the event. Martin added that she would propose a resolution to the Catholic Values initiative for the University to take the entire day off of school for the March for Life. Drauschak stated that he would work on a resolution for the University to give students the day off of school for Veterans Day. Crnkovich stated that while he did not intend to attack anyone, he read a letter from a constituent concerning the Spookappella event. Sharpe added that CUA families and children were present during the crass comments at Spookappella. Scott recollected positive events at the Cardinals for Life Sidewalk Prayer on Saturday, November 6.

The meeting adjourned at 10:57p.m.