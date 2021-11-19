Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 11/11 to 11/17

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

11/11

No crimes reported within 5.0 miles of CUA campus

11/12

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 4800 Block of 8th Street, Northeast (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 2100 Block of N Street, Northwest (3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Additional Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2800 Block of 11th Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a 2014 Homicide: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast (0.7 miles from CUA campus)

11/13

Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Hit and Run: 100 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

11/14

Traffic Fatality: Columbia Road and Biltmore Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

11/15

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of Corcoran Street, Northeast (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

11/16

Suspect Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: 1800 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video and Pictures: Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Hit and Run: 100 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast (1.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4100 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

11/17

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 200 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)