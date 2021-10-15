The Best Hits for a Spooky Season Movie Night

Image Courtesy of Disney Movies

By Ryn Cole

Now that October is upon us, it is officially Spooky Season! Halloween is just around the corner, and with that comes some of the most festive times of the year. Whether you spend your time getting ready for the season by apple picking or going to haunted houses, there are plenty of movies and shows that fit every mood to enjoy the upcoming holiday.

Of course, horror movies are always a staple if you are interested in losing sleep at night. Some of the most unnerving horror movies are based on Stephen King novels such as The Shining or IT.

The Shining, released in 1980, is set at the Overlook Hotel, a getaway hotel in Colorado that is open only during the spring and summer months. Jack Torrance and his family are hired to look after the hotel during the winter season, but things turn sinister quickly when Danny begins to suffer from cabin fever. This film remains a classic in the horror genre, and it is most definitely worth a watch during October if you have not already seen it.

Two other iconic Stephen King-based films include IT and Pet Sematary, which both have an original version released in the late 1900s and a remake released in the 2010s. IT is perfect for anyone with a deep-rooted fear of clowns, and if you do not have one yet, you will after viewing this film.

Pet Semetary follows a cemetery that brings pets back to life, but when the main characters use this place to their advantage, they soon find out that perhaps bringing the dead back to life is not in everyone’s best interest. If you are looking for a good scare, you cannot go wrong with any of these options, but be prepared to have goosebumps for the rest of the night.

If Stephen King is not your cup of tea but you love a good scare, try a movie with lots of jumpscares and intriguing ghostly plotlines. The Exorcist (1973) and The Conjuring (2013) are absolutely terrifying accounts of exorcisms and demonic possession. These are some of the best movies to watch if you hope not to get a wink of sleep and want to check under your bed numerous times before shutting your eyes.

If you are easily frightened and prefer a more lighthearted movie night, perhaps a family-friendly Halloween movie would be best to enjoy. Disney has a plethora of festive movies, and now with Disney+ they are easily accessible for anyone with this streaming platform.

Some nostalgic Disney Channel originals include the Halloweentown movies and Twitches, which are both from the early 2000s. These movies embody the magic of Halloween in a not-so-menacing way and are perfect to watch with a group of friends or to play in the background while carving pumpkins.

Hocus Pocus is another Disney staple for the season. It is the epitome of autumnal excitement and has everything you need to get into the spirit: black cats, witch’s brew, and a wild Halloween party. Plus, the sequel is set to come to Disney+ in October of 2022, just in time for next year’s spooky season.

If you don’t have time to watch a full movie, you can always start a scary series, and Netflix has numerous to choose from including The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. These two shows, both about a different haunted house with a dark background, are not for the faint of heart and star many of the same actors.

Perhaps the most timeless Halloween special, however, is It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It simply is not the Halloween season without Charlie Brown, and you must put this 25-minute special at the top of your watchlist this month. It is perfect to watch after coming home from a haunted house; it is impossible to go to bed in a bad mood after watching Charlie Brown and his friends celebrate the holiday with candy and pumpkins.

Overall, October is the best time to take a break from everyday life and enjoy the fall season. Whether you are a horror movie buff or a child at heart, the Halloween season offers some of the best movies and shows to get yourself into the spirit (pun intended).