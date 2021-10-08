Last Week at CUA: 9/29 – 10/5

In the NEWMAC opening game on October 2nd, CUA Football celebrated a 23-13 victory over MIT.

Image courtesy of University Athletics

By Shannon Rose Miekka

Howdy, Cardinals! Welcome back to “Last Week at CUA”. This edition will cover Wednesday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 5.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis appointed two Catholic University Professors to the International Theological Commission: Dr. Robin Darling Young and Dr. Reinhard Huetter. CUA is the only institution in the world with two appointees.

OCA hosted the “Human iPod” John Rush on Thursday for live music and karaoke. Friday kicked off Families Weekend here at CUA. The weekend was filled with events, including President Garvey’s address, a student showcase featuring student performing arts groups, tailgating at the Dufour Center, and Family Game Night.

In sports, football beat MIT in their first conference game and women’s field hockey declared victory over Elizabethtown. Cross country junior John O’Rourke and golf senior Zach Mueller were both named Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week.

In local news, thousands gathered in D.C. on Saturday for the 2021 Women’s March, alongside more than 600 “sister marches” held in cities throughout the nation. On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld a previous ruling that there is no constitutional requirement to give D.C. voting representation in Congress, but the fight for D.C. statehood has not slowed down. Steve Baldwin, owner of D.C.’s women’s national soccer team Washington Spirit, resigned on Tuesday after head coach Richie Burke was fired and banned from the women’s soccer league.

That’s all for this week, folks.