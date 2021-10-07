Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 9/30 to 10/6

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

9/30

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (1.9 miles from CUA campus)

10/1

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

10/2

No Crimes Reported Within 5 Miles of Campus

10/3

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast (3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Persons of Interest Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1600 Block of A Street, Southeast (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 300 Block of Morse Road, Northeast (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of 10th Street, Northeast (0.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast (0.8 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Parkwood Road, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Bottle) Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of 11th Street, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

10/4

Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of P Street, Northwest (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Attempted Bank Robbery Offenses: 3300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2000 Block of G Street, Northwest (4.4 miles from CUA campus)

10/5

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of 5th Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 300 Block of Morse Street, Northeast (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northwest (4.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest (4.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect is Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2800 Block of 11th Street, Northwest (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Photo Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2000 Block of G Street, Northwest (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Carroll Street, Northwest (4.2 miles from CUA campus)

10/6

MPD Officer Involved Shooting: Unit Block of McDonald Place, Northeast (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1300 Block of Girard Street, Northeast (1.2 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) Offense: Unit Block of O Street, Northwest (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.6 miles from CUA campus)