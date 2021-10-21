Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 10/14 to 10/20

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

10/14

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One/Theft One Stolen Auto Offense: 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Person of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

10/15

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

10/16

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

10/17

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 2300 Block of Washington Place, Northeast (1.5 miles from CUA campus)

10/18

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Traffic Fatality: 3900 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (4.8 miles from CUA campus)

10/19

Homicide: 1000 Block of 17th Street, Northeast (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 600 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3100 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Jefferson Street, Northeast (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

10/20

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of A Street, Northeast (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2000 Block of G Street, Northwest (4.3 miles from CUA campus)

MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1200 Block of 28th Street, Northwest (4.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of P Street, Northwest (4.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (1.8 miles from CUA campus)

Traffic Fatality: 1200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 1000 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Belmont Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1500 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast (1.8 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Bryant Street, Northwest (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (1.8 miles from CUA campus)Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (1.3 miles from CUA campus)