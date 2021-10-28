Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 10/14 to 10/20

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

10/21

Arrest Made in a Felony Assault Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of Park Road, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

10/22

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 13th Street, Southeast (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 4900 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast (4.1 miles from CUA campus)

10/23

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 5000 Block of First Street, Northwest (1.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 200 Block of M Street, Northeast (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 200 Block of K Street, Northeast (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 500 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of N Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife): 700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

10/24

Arrest Made in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 7600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Offense: 3100 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Traffic Fatality: E Street and South Capitol Street, Southeast (4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Traffic Fatality: E Street Expressway Northwest, Southbound Route 66 Ramp (4.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Northwest (3.3 miles from CUA campus)

10/25

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of 18th Street, Northwest (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1500 Block of 17th Street, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Northwest (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Second Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Sharp Object) Offense: 1100 Block of H Street, Northeast (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2800 Block of 27th Street, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

10/26

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1000 Block of 17th Street, Northeast (3.7 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3700 block of First Street, Southeast (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

Persons of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bike Lock) Offense: 800 Block of 5th Street, Northwest (3.1 miles from CUA campus)

10/27

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 5800 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4900 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast (4.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of 20th Street, Northwest (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Person of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Mozart Place, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Belmont Street, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.5 miles from CUA campus)