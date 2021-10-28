Best Fall Recipes: Gumbo

Image courtesy of The Spice House

By Margaret Adams

Being a New Orleans native, I try to show people Creole and Cajun cuisine whenever possible. Combining this incessant need to share Southern food with the crisp, chilly fall weather on its way, the best way to beat the cold is with my own family’s delicious gumbo recipe.

Gumbo is one of my favorite cuisines; it reminds me of family dinners, birthdays, holidays, and the best parts of my life. Not only is it delicious, but it can also be a great hearty meal whenever you’ve been missing out on your veggies.

This original recipe comes from Emeril Lagasse, but we have changed it over the years; you can add or take away any proteins, but my favorite gumbo is chicken and sausage.

Ingredients:

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup flour

1 ½ cup chopped white onions

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped bell peppers

1 lb. smoked sausage

1 ½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

3 bay leaves

6 cups of water

1 lb. of chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

½ cup chopped green onions

1 tablespoon filé powder

Make a dark roux by combining the oil and flour in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir slowly for 25 minutes. Add celery, bell peppers, and onions and stir until the onions are translucent. Then add the sausage and spices and stir for 3 to 4 minutes. Add water and stir until the mixture is all combined. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir occasionally for 1 hour. Season your chicken (very important) and add to the pot. Lower the temperature to simmer for about 2 hours. Make sure to skim the fat off the top as it comes up! After two hours, remove from heat and add parsley, green onions, and filé powder. Serve over your favorite rice and top with Tabasco. Enjoy!