This Week in Tower History

15 years ago – September 1, 2006 Edition; Volume LXXXV, Issue 2

The front page of this issue communicates that Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is expected to become the first member of the Catholic University to become a Saint. Sheen was “known for his television show ‘Life is Worth Living’”. He was considered a “Servant of God” in 2002, and is on the way to canonization due to two reported miracles that occurred in 1999.

On the second page of the issue, an article was written about students reacting to a new dining service timing, that changed the times in which they served the Catholic University community, in which it was mentioned that “the food [was not] healthy”.

19 years ago – September 11, 2002 Edition; Volume LXXXI, Issue 2

On page 18 of the issue, there is an article which speaks about the consequences of September 11 a year after it happened in the life of CUA junior Brian Haran, in which Haran lost his father to the tragedy.

24 Years ago – September 5, 1997 Edition; Volume LXXVI, Issue 1

The article on the 16th page of the issue announces the incorporation of new technology in Centennial Village, Flather and select classrooms of the CUA campus, including McMahon 009, McMahon 112 and Marist 109.

36 years ago – September 20, 1985 Edition; Volume LXII Issue 4

On the front page of the September 1985 issue, there is an article about the voting for the change to legal drinking age from 18 to 21 years.

In this issue, there is also an article about the University’s $1 million project for improvements within the campus, including Edward Pryzbyla’s contribution to the renovations.

79 years ago – September 17, 1942 Edition; Special Issue

There is an article on the front page which announces the opening of the School of Arts and Sciences, which opened on September 29, 1942.

A feature article presents an alumnus who became a professor of the University. Dr. Loernft was born in DC, and after being a student at Catholic University, studied in Paris, and also received his PH.D from CUA.

