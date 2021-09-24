Last Week at CUA: 9/15 – 9/21

Image courtesy of Program Board

by Shannon Rose Miekka

Howdy, Cardinals! In this week’s edition of Last Week at CUA, we’ll cover Wednesday, September 15th to Tuesday, September 21st.

A warm welcome to the Class of 2025, who celebrated their Convocation on September 15th!

Friday, September 17th was Capitol Fest, hosted by Program Board. DMV’s own the Hathway Brothers opened for lovelytheband, who closed out the night with their biggest hit “Broken.”

Campus Ministry hosted the Mother Teresa Day of Service on Sunday, September 19th, and Monday kicked off National Migration Week.

Several individual CUA athletes were celebrated this week. Football junior Gage Hurlbut became the sixth Cardinal to be honored as the NEWMAC Defensive Player of the Week. Golf sophomore Colin Coogan was named the Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week. Football junior Kevin Licciardi was named DC Touchdown Club College Player of the Week.

This week also featured the SGA Elections. Voting took place on Wednesday, September 22nd in person and on the Nest. Results can be found here.

That’s all for this week, folks.