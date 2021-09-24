Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 9/16 to 9/22

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

9/16

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of P Street, Northwest (4.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Photos* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (3.4 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of P Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of 10th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun): 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 2300 Block of 17th Street, Northwest (2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of Edwin Street, Northeast (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

9/17

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of 21st Street, Northeast (3.5 miles from CUA campus)

9/18

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Half Street, Southeast (4.7 miles from CUA campus)

9/19

Homicide: 1300 Block of Nicholson Street, Northwest (3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest (2.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of 1st Place, Northwest (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

9/20

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of 20th Street, Northwest (3.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 700 Block of Fairmont Street, Northwest (1.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Okie Street, Northeast (3.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest (2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of V Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest (3.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 900 Block of N Street, Northwest (2.8 miles from CUA campus)

9/21

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of 1st Street, Northwest (1.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 100 Block of L Street, Northeast (2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast (2.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast (1.6 miles from CUA campus)

9/22

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) and Felony Threats Offense: 3400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast (5.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made and Second Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of V Street, Northwest (2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of 25th Street, Northwest (4.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Gales Street, Northeast (3.3 miles from CUA campus)