Sha’Carri Richardson is That Girl

Image courtesy of Them.

By Noelia Veras

“I just want the world to know that I’m that girl,” Sha’Carri Richardson said, after winning the 100 meter semifinals at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. “That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach and my support team believe I can do.”

21-year-old Richardson has secured her spot on Team USA for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Richardson impressed at Trials when she ran a 10.64 in the 100 meter race at the semifinals, and she certainly impressed everyone when she crossed the finish line first on the last day of the trials.

After winning her final race, Richardson ran into the stands and gave an emotional embrace to her grandmother. Later, Richardson made a statement announcing the importance of family in her own life.

“I’m highly grateful for [my family]. Without them, there would be no me,” Richardson continued. “Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson, so my family’s my everything. My everything until the day I’m done.”

During this interview she also revealed that her biological mother died right before the Olympic Trials.

“Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away, and still choosing to pursue my dreams. Still coming out here,” Richardson said in an interview after the race, according to Now This News. “The fact that nobody knows what I go through, everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track, and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but [my family] and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.”

Previously, Richardson ran for the Louisiana State University track and field team, making headlines for her incredible talent and incredible personality as well.

Richardson is a refreshing new athlete with her own style and confidence that resonates with a lot of young people. She runs in style, donning colorful hair and long nails. During the Olympic Trials she had vibrant orange hair and according to the Olympics’ official website she explained how her hair is a reflection of her.

“The color is based off how I want to feel. Like the red puts me in a very dominating mood. And sometimes I feel that can be overwhelming, so when I need to calm down I have black hair. The black calms me and makes me blend in instead of being extra,” she said.

According to Richardson the choice to showcase her vibrant orange hair at the Olympic Trials was actually her girlfriend’s idea.

“She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant,” Richardson told The Washington Post. “That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement — let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

Richardson has previously brought up three-time Olympic gold medalist and track and field icon Florence Griffith Joyner who also had a vibrant style while running.

“Y’all love talking about my hair & my nails like the greatest woman to ever enter the game didn’t run in style,” Richardson wrote on an Instagram post where she shared pictures of Griffith Joyner.

Richardson has garnered a lot of fans after the Olympic Trials and was trending after her performance. Michelle Obama even shared the interview with Richardson where she revealed the loss of her biological mother.

“If you haven’t seen it yet, @itskerrii’s race at the Olympic Trials is something to behold—but her grace and grit in this interview might be even more special. We are all so proud of you, Sha’Carri! Can’t wait to see what you do in Tokyo!” Obama shared on Twitter.

“So happy a new generation of athletes,” Richardson shared on Twitter.

Richardson herself is the pinnacle of this new generation of athletes that embrace boldness, greatness, and style. The 21-year-old track star has already made history with her talent, and her performance at the Olympic Games is one of the most anticipated for Team USA.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on Friday, July 23, and end Sunday, August 8. To watch Richardson compete in the 100-meter run, tune in on July 30 and 31.