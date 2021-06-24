Board of Trustees Blesses New Alexandria Location

Image courtesy of CUA Communications

by Jacqueline Jedrych

On Wednesday, June 9, Bishop Michael Burbidge, President John Garvey, and the Board of Trustees gathered in the newly built Catholic University-Alexandria campus to bless and open it for operation.

The Alexandria campus is located in Catholic Charities USA headquarters building at 2050 Ballenger Avenue, thanks to the partnership with Catholic Charities. The project aims to bring Catholic education to the Northern Virginia community.

“We are always working to attract more students to Catholic University,” said University President John Garvey. “Our presence here in downtown Alexandria will expose more people to the quality education we offer and help expand our profile and reach.”

The Alexandria campus offers seven programs: Master of Science in Management, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Paralegal Studies (Associate Degree or Certificate), Certification in Financial Planning, Project Management Professional Exam prep, SHRM Certified Professional prep, and CompTIA A+ Training. Graduate students from the School of Engineering, and eventually Columbus School of Law students, will also be able to study at the Alexandria location. The program is run through the Metropolitan School of Professional Studies, which aims to help adults continue or return to their educational studies.

Alexandria is not Catholic University’s first project outside of the District. Catholic University Tucson launched in Fall 2020, which is a collaboration between Catholic U’s Busch School of Business, Metropolitan School of Professional Studies, and Pima Community College.

“The expansion of Catholic University through the opening of this new Alexandria campus, along with the growth of our Tucson program, makes it a truly exciting time for the Cardinal family,” said Board Chairman Joseph Carlini during his toast at the Alexandria campus.

Some question the decision to open a satellite campus so close to Brookland, with the Alexandria campus located just a 40-minute drive from the main campus.

“I don’t understand Alexandria,” an anonymous participant on the Faculty Assembly Discussion Board commented, “as competition from cheaper and better-regarded schools would seem to be formidable.”

Others defended the choice to open a campus in Northern Virginia.

“Subleasing some space in Alexandria provides a convenient way for full-time workers to take graduate courses without coming to Brookland,” another anonymous commenter replied.

The Alexandria campus will begin classes in the Fall semester of 2021. Information on the campus and its course offerings can be found here.