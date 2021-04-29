Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 4/22 to 4/29

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

4/22 (Reported after previous publication)

Homicide: Unit Block of Franklin Street, Northeast (approximately 1.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 2400 Block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest (approximately 4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3200 Block of Hiatt Place, Northwest (approximately 2.2 miles from CUA campus)

4/23

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 800 Block of K Street, Northwest (approximately 3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast (approximately 0.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast (approximately 2.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/24

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest (approximately 1.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.5 miles from CUA campus)

4/25

Additional Arrests Made in a Carjacking and Robbery Offense: 3900 Block of Clay Place, Northeast (approximately 5.1 miles from CUA campus)

4/26

Persons of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 800 Block of O Street, Northwest (approximately 2.5 miles from CUA campus)

4/27

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Half Street, Southeast (approximately 4.7 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of 9th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 44th Street, Northeast (approximately 5.7 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of W Street, Northwest (approximately 2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast (approximately 5.2 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1500 Block of D Street, Northeast (approximately 3.9 miles from CUA campus)

Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Half Street, Southeast (approximately 4.8 miles from CUA campus)

4/28

Homicide: 100 Block of 35th Street, Southeast (approximately 5.7 miles from CUA campus)

Homicide: 3600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest (approximately 4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (approximately 3.2 miles from CUA campus)

4/29

No Crimes Reported at Date of Publication