Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Cast Announced

Image courtesy of deadline.com

By Caroline Morris

The Powerpuff Girls are back in a live-action reboot that will be filled with sugar, spice, and everything nice, and the recently announced cast seems to be the Chemical X that will take the show to the next level.

The Powerpuff Girls are all grown up now, and the show will have them fighting crime and traversing their own personal journeys. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault are set to play the show’s three leads, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively.

Bennet is set to play Blossom, the self-appointed leader of the girls in the cartoon. In the reboot, where the girls have left their vigilante lifestyle behind, Blossom’s perfectionism has led to multiple advanced degrees as well as anxiety tied up in her crime-fighting childhood.

Bennet is best known for her performance as Daisy “Skye” Johnson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cameron also appeared alongside Bennet in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Ruby Hale, a rival rather than a sister.

Cameron will be playing Bubbles, a character known for her external sweetness and underlying steel. But her motives are to be challenged in the reboot, as Bubbles concerns herself more with chasing the fame that comes with being a Powerpuff Girl than the safety of citizens.

The saccharine role will suit Cameron well. With wide blue eyes and blonde locks, Cameron is the spitting image of a grown up Bubbles. Her experience working with Disney Channel, on Liv and Maddie and The Descendents franchise, will also help her to connect with the inner children that adult viewers will find jumping out during the nostalgic live-action.

Completing the trio is Buttercup, played by Perrault. Buttercup is known for her prickly and intense attitude that covers up a sympathetic vulnerable streak. This sensitivity is to be played up in the show, as Buttercup attempts to live in anonymity and leave her superhero days behind her.

Perrault’s rendition of Buttercup will be her first on-screen appearance. Her experience primarily lies in the theatre, most recently starring in the Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill.” This penchant for live performance will hopefully enable Perrault to bring Buttercup’s signature fire to life on-screen.

With these three actresses heading up the show, the reboot promises to be strong on performance. The writing staff isn’t slacking either.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will be writing the pilot. Regnier wrote for the popular television series Veronica Mars and Cody for the iconic film Juno. With such pieces in their portfolio, the writing of the show will hopefully be of high caliber. They also both offer the female perspective, which is integral to a show that in many ways instilled feminism for an entire generation of young girls.

The CW pilot does not yet have a release date, the earliest estimates landing around fall of 2021. Despite the unclear timeline, the cast seems excited about the project.

Cameron tweeted on March 9: “i cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show. the script is unreal, i don’t think i’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything . without giving anything away , as a huge fan of the cartoon , this script is my true fantasy.”

With such praise from Bubbles herself, confidence in the reboot remains high.

All there’s left to do now is wait until we can once again see Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup dedicate their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil!