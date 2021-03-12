Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 3/4 to 3/11

Image Courtesy of wikimediacommons

Compiled by Jacqueline Jedrych

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

03/04/2021

Additional Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: Unit Block of M Street Northeast (approximately 2.8 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of 4th Street, Northeast (approximately 2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3300 Block of 18th Street, Northeast (approximately 2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Theft Two Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest (approximately 3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 5600 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (approximately 1.1 miles from CUA campus)

03/05/2021

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of 10th Street, Northeast (approximately 0.4 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast (approximately 3.0 miles from CUA campus)

03/06/2021

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1400 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast (approximately 0.8 miles from CUA campus)

03/07/2021

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Sheridan Street, Northeast (approximately 2.6 miles from CUA campus)

Persons of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest (approximately 1.1 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Simple Assault and Theft Two Offense: 700 Block of O Street, Northwest (approximately 2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast (approximately 3.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of F Street, Northwest (approximately 3.0 miles from CUA campus)

03/08/2021

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Pickpocket) Offense: 1400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3400 Block of 12th Street, Northeast (approximately 0.4 miles from CUA campus)

03/09/2021

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two offense: 3200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest (approximately 2.0 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest (approximately 2.8 miles from CUA campus)

03/10/2021

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 400 Block of O Street, Northwest (approximately 2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two offense: 1800 Block of 16th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.3 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses : 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest (approximately 2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast (approximately 0.6 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Farragut Street, Northwest (approximately 1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: Unit Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (approximately 2.9 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two offense: 900 Block of W Street, Northwest (approximately 1.9 miles from CUA campus)

03/11/2021

Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4300 Block of 13th Street, Northwest (approximately 1.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3600 Block of 20th Street, Northeast (approximately 1.0 miles from CUA campus)

Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest (approximately 2.0 miles from CUA campus)Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast (approximately 1.7 miles from CUA campus)