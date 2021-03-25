Crime Blotter: Catholic University Surrounding Area Crime Report 3/19 to 3/25

Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Compiled by Angela Hickey

The Catholic University of America is located in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District, Police Service Area 405, bordering Police Service Area 306. All crime reports come from the Metropolitan Police Department’s News Room. If you are in immediate danger, call CUA’s Department of Public Safety at 202-319-5111.

3/19

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast (approximately 1.9 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1500 Block of 28th Street, Northwest (approximately 4.5 miles from CUA campus)

Traffic Fatality: 2400 Block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest (approximately 4.6 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast (approximately 3.1 miles from CUA campus)

Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Attempt) Offense: 3700 Block of 12th Street, Northeast (approximately 0.4 miles from CUA campus)

3/20

No Reported Crimes

3/21

Homicide: Unit Block of Madison Street, Northeast (approximately 2.4 miles from CUA campus)

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast (approximately 4.6 miles from CUA campus)

3/22

Homicide: 1200 Block of Orren Street, Northeast (approximately 3.2 miles from CUA campus)

3/23

Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 46th Street, Northeast (approximately 5.7 miles from CUA campus)

Third Arrest Made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children and Second Degree Cruelty to Children Offenses: 500 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest (approximately 1.8 miles from CUA campus)

3/24

Arrests Made in a Homicide and Armed Carjacking (Taser) Offense: 1200 Block of Van Street, Southeast (approximately 4.8 miles from CUA campus)

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Southeast (approximately 5.6 miles from CUA campus)

3/25

No reported crimes at time of publication.